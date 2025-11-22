Senators at Sharks projected lineups

SENATORS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (10-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Tkachuk continued to skate at Senators practice on Friday, but the forward remained in a non-contact jersey. ... Dickinson could be a healthy scratch; coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sharks will manage the defenseman's time ahead of a game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. ... If Dickinson does not play, Mukhamadullin would return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.