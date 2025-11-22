Senators at Sharks projected lineups

SENATORS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (10-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Sam Dickinson
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Tkachuk continued to skate at Senators practice on Friday, but the forward remained in a non-contact jersey. ... Dickinson could be a healthy scratch; coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sharks will manage the defenseman's time ahead of a game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. ... If Dickinson does not play, Mukhamadullin would return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.