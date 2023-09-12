Latest News

Seth Jones wants to be next Chicago Blackhawks captain

Bill Daly says NHL Australia debut great opportunity for hockey

Connor Bedard talks with Sidney Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

New York Mets give away hockey-style jerseys

Matthew Tkachuk full participant for Florida Panthers training camp

nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Boston Bruins announce Historic 100 players in team history

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Free agency signings 2023

St Louis Blues Torey Krug training camp status

Behind The Glass series on Kings training camp premieres October 2

NHL list of captains

Hampus Lindholm talks role as leader on Boston after Bergeron Krejci

Quinn Hughes named captain of Vancouver Canucks

Montreal Canadiens Caufield Slafkovsky training camp status

Zach Parise will not attend Islanders training camp remains UFA

Matt Pinchevsky joins list of Black coaches in college hockey

Holden retires, accepts player development role with Golden Knights

Defenseman played 654 NHL games over 12 seasons

Nick Holden retired from the NHL and accepted a player development position with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old defenseman had 178 points (52 goals, 126 assists) in 654 regular-season games over 12 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators, and 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 65 games for the Senators last season.

“Playing for Vegas was an amazing time in my career for both me and my family,” Holden said. “To have the opportunity to rejoin this organization is unbelievable and I really appreciate the opportunity given to me by (president of hockey operations) George McPhee and (general manager) Kelly McCrimmon.”

Holden played three seasons for Vegas from 2018-21. He will work with Golden Knights prospects with a focus on defensemen.

“We are pleased to have Nick join our organization as a member of our development staff,” McCrimmon said. “Nick was widely respected by management, teammates, and coaches during his time with the Golden Knights as a player. He fills an important role with our player development and will work not only with our drafted prospects but also with our young pros with the Henderson Silver Knights (in the American Hockey League).”