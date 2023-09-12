Holden retires, accepts player development role with Golden Knights

Nick Holden retired from the NHL and accepted a player development position with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old defenseman had 178 points (52 goals, 126 assists) in 654 regular-season games over 12 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators, and 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 65 games for the Senators last season.

“Playing for Vegas was an amazing time in my career for both me and my family,” Holden said. “To have the opportunity to rejoin this organization is unbelievable and I really appreciate the opportunity given to me by (president of hockey operations) George McPhee and (general manager) Kelly McCrimmon.”

Holden played three seasons for Vegas from 2018-21. He will work with Golden Knights prospects with a focus on defensemen.

“We are pleased to have Nick join our organization as a member of our development staff,” McCrimmon said. “Nick was widely respected by management, teammates, and coaches during his time with the Golden Knights as a player. He fills an important role with our player development and will work not only with our drafted prospects but also with our young pros with the Henderson Silver Knights (in the American Hockey League).”