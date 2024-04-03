3rd-place finisher in Metro, 2nd wild card in Eastern Conference debated

Seven teams for two spots. That’s how tight the races for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference are with two weeks left in the regular season.  

Entering play Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points and the Washington Capitals hold the second wild card in the East with 82 points. The Detroit Red Wings also have 82 points but have played one more game. Below the Red Wings are the New York Islanders (81 points), Pittsburgh Penguins (79), Buffalo Sabres (77) and New Jersey Devils (76). The Islanders, Penguins and Devils are all in the Metropolitan and can still catch the Flyers for third. 

The Capitals have eight games remaining, the Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins and Devils each have seven left, and the Flyers and Sabres each have six left.

There are some key head-to-head games coming up in the next few days, with the Penguins playing at the Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE), the Sabres hosting the Flyers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B), the Sabres at the Red Wings on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1), and the Red Wings hosting the Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). 

So which two teams will make it? That is the question we asked of NHL.com staff writers. Here are their answers:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

I’m going to start with the caveat that I have been abysmal at predictions this season, which may not bode well for these two teams, but I’m taking the Flyers and Capitals to finish the season in exactly the spots they’re in right now. That would leave Philadelphia third in the Metropolitan and Washington with the second wild card. First, the Flyers. I know they’re cratering of late with five straight losses (0-3-2), but I think this team has too much pride to let go of a spot it has held for much of the season. And that starts with getting some much-needed confidence (and some much-needed points) against the Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens following after a three-day rest this week. As for the Capitals, they may have lost three straight after winning three straight, but they also having the most potential points with eight games remaining. Call it a gut feeling, but I say Philadelphia and Washington move on to the postseason.

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist 

My guess? The Capitals and Red Wings make it. The math is on their side. Washington has eight games left, more than anyone else in this race, and is already in a playoff spot. Detroit has seven games left and are tied with the Capitals in points. Obviously, the game between them in Detroit on Tuesday will be huge. What if it goes to overtime and the loser gets a point? For each of them to make it together, they need the Flyers to fall out of a playoff spot and to hold off everyone else. Well, Philadelphia has only six games remaining and the Flyers have struggled so badly their coach has called them out publicly. The Islanders and Penguins each have seven games left; New York is one point behind Washington and Detroit, and Pittsburgh is three back. The tiebreakers don’t look good for either of them. Anything can happen, but it’s hard to pick the Sabres or the Devils. Too much ground to make up, too late.

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

My picks are the Capitals and the Islanders. Though Washington has lost three straight (0-2-1), it continues to control its own destiny in the races for third in the Metropolitan and the second wild card. The Capitals have two games in hand on the Flyers and Sabres, and one in hand on the Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins and Devils. Washington has had some ugly losses recently, including 6-2 loss at Buffalo on Tuesday, but has a knack for rebounding from bad games and winning tight ones as evidenced by their 18 one-goal wins, which is important in a playoff race. New York has shown signs of finding its game with three wins in its past four, including back-to-back victories at Philadelphia (4-3 in overtime on Monday) and against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-1 on Tuesday). The Islanders' regular-season finale against the Penguins on April 17 could be a big one, but I think they will earn enough points in their final seven games to sneak in.

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Give me the Red Wings and the Penguins. Regarding Detroit, I’m coming from a somewhat selfish standpoint. I just think the playoffs are better with the Red Wings in them. That’s obviously based on their great history, but it’s also based on some of their players that I love watching. Former Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat come to mind, as does David Perron. With the Penguins, they just never quit. It doesn’t matter what has happened the rest of the season; they’re saving their best for the stretch run. They’re on a six-game point streak (4-0-2) and captain Sidney Crosby seems ageless. I know Pittsburgh missed the postseason last year, but I see the Penguins sliding in this time.

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

I believe the Flyers are going to hang on and finish third in the Metropolitan and the Red Wings will win the second wild card. First, Philadelphia. The fact it's even in the playoff conversation in early April is a testament to the job coach John Tortorella has done this season. The Flyers have played hard and have played well until their ill-timed current slide. Their next three games are crucial (at Buffalo on Friday, at Columbus on Saturday and at Montreal on Tuesday). They are a combined 4-2-1 against those three this season; those are three winnable games. Philadelphia also closes the season at home against Washington on April 16. I think the Flyers will make it. As for the second wild card in the East, I like the Islanders. Despite a brutal 0-5-1 stretch in mid-March, they are within striking distance of a playoff spot, thanks to a recent 3-1-0 stretch. They do have to play the NHL-leading New York Rangers twice next week and host the Penguins in their last regular-season game on April 17. I like the grit they have shown since Patrick Roy became coach on Jan. 20, and I think they get in.

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

I’m going with experience here and say it will be the Capitals and Penguins that navigate their way through a congested field during the final two weeks of the regular season. Washington is not an outrageous pick because it holds a wild-card spot and could easily move into third place in the Metropolitan Division as the Flyers stumble to the finish line. Charlie Lindgren has been one of the best stories of the season and I think the goalie has enough left in the tank to carry the Capitals to earn the points necessary to stay alive, plus their veteran core knows what it takes to win big games and find that extra gear in big moments. And, speaking of veteran cores, the nucleus that won the Stanley Cup for Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017 remains and is desperate for a last kick at the can. Crosby, in fact, is having a borderline MVP season for a Penguins team that has been wildly inconsistent this season. But I think his indomitable will drags them into the playoffs despite their shortcomings.

Dan Rosen, senior writer 

The Capitals and Red Wings will get in. Washington will finish third in the Metropolitan Division. Detroit will get the second wild card. The Capitals are one point behind the Flyers with two games in hand. Yes, they’re coming off a 6-2 loss at the Sabres and yes, they’ve lost three in a row (0-2-1), but they’ll find a way. I simply just trust them Capitals more than I do the Penguins and Islanders. They’ve played better as the games have gotten harder. It’s a big one for them against Pittburgh on Thursday; win there and Washington will be on its way, especially with those games in hand. The Red Wings’ 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday was obviously big. Detroit plays its next three games at home, where it has won three in a row and is 21-11-5 this season.

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

I believe the Capitals and Red Wings are going to get in. Detroit plays four of its final seven games at home, which will be a big benefit. If the Red Wings are able to come up with a strong effort against the New York Rangers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS), they would be in a good position to earn the second wild card. Detroit concludes the season hosting the Sabres and Capitals, away at the Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs and then a home-and-home series with the Canadiens. I believe five wins would be enough to get Detroit in. Washington has two games in hand on Philadelphia for third in the Metropolitan. I think the Capitals can catch the Flyers, who seem to be imploding at the wrong time. Washington is not able to afford any more missteps in pursuit of third place, however, and needs to take advantage of those games in hand. It could all come down to the last game of the season when the Flyers host the Capitals on April 16. That would be something if the winner of the game got in and the loser missed out.

