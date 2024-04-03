3rd-place finisher in Metro, 2nd wild card in Eastern Conference debated

Seven teams for two spots. That’s how tight the races for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference are with two weeks left in the regular season.

Entering play Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points and the Washington Capitals hold the second wild card in the East with 82 points. The Detroit Red Wings also have 82 points but have played one more game. Below the Red Wings are the New York Islanders (81 points), Pittsburgh Penguins (79), Buffalo Sabres (77) and New Jersey Devils (76). The Islanders, Penguins and Devils are all in the Metropolitan and can still catch the Flyers for third.

The Capitals have eight games remaining, the Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins and Devils each have seven left, and the Flyers and Sabres each have six left.

There are some key head-to-head games coming up in the next few days, with the Penguins playing at the Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE), the Sabres hosting the Flyers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B), the Sabres at the Red Wings on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1), and the Red Wings hosting the Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).

So which two teams will make it? That is the question we asked of NHL.com staff writers. Here are their answers: