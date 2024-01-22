NHL to celebrate Hockey Day in Czechia on March 9

Second annual event will feature Global Fan Tour, NHL, CIHA alumni game in Tabor

HockeyDay2324_CZE_1000x563

© NHL PR

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

TÁBOR / NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced it will celebrate the second annual Hockey Day in Czechia on Saturday, March 9. Designed to bring communities together around the sport of hockey and its many forms, Hockey Day in Czechia will feature national television broadcasts and free in-person activations for fans of all ages and those new to the sport. The day will culminate with the NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

A 14-hour marathon of hockey recreation, free and open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. local time at Hala Mír in Tábor on March 9. Czech radio host Michal Kavalčík will serve as the first-ever host of Hockey Day in Czechia. The events at Hala Mír will include activations by the NHL, Nova Sport, the Czech Ice Hockey Federation (CIHA) and community organizations:

• NHL Global Fan Tour with interactive hockey-themed activities

• NHL and CIHA alumni game, featuring the former NHL player and Tábor-native Radek Dvořák as a team captain

• CIHA hockey skills training sessions for youth players

• NHL, CIHA & NHL Coaching Association online coaching clinic featuring presentations by NHL guest coaches for youth coaches across Czechia

• Youth ice hockey tournament and e-gaming stations

• DJ entertainment, trivia, performances and activations by local community and school groups

• Public viewing party of Nova Sport’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes-New Jersey Devils game 

Fans across Czechia can tune in to see reporting of the in-person event at Hala Mír periodically throughout the day on NHL international broadcast partner Nova Sport and streaming platform VOYO.

For more information and to stay up to date on Hockey Day in Czechia, fans can follow @NHLEurope on Instagram and @NHLcz on X (formerly Twitter), or visit NHL.com here. Fans can join the conversation on social media with the official hashtag #HockeyDay.

It was previously announced in November by the city of Espoo that Hockey Day in Finland will be celebrated on March 1-2. The day will include national television broadcasts, in-person activations at the Espoo Cultural Center, and the NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Winnipeg Jets-Carolina Hurricanes game. For more information on Hockey Day in Finland, fans can visit NHL.com here.

