Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 26

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 26:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Rangers will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG)

OR

If they get one point AND the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Washington Capitals in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSDET)

OR

If the Red Wings lose to the Capitals in regulation.

The Florida Panthers will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Boston Bruins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS) AND any of the following occurs:

The Red Wings lose to the Capitals in any fashion; the Flyers lose to the Rangers in regulation; the Flyers lose to the Rangers in overtime or shootout AND the Capitals lose to the Red Wings in regulation

OR

If they get one point AND the Red Wings lose to the Capitals in regulation.

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO) AND any of the following occurs:

The Red Wings lose to the Capitals in any fashion; the Flyers lose to the Rangers in regulation; the Flyers lose to the Rangers in overtime or shootout AND the Capitals lose to the Red Wings in regulation

OR

If they get one point AND the Red Wings lose to the Capitals in regulation.

The Bruins will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Panthers in any fashion AND the Red Wings lose to the Capitals in regulation.

