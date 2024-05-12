NHL Morning Skate for May 12

* The Hurricanes triumphed in a must-win Game 4 with the help of Brady Skjei, who scored the second-latest go-ahead goal in a potential elimination game in Hurricanes franchise history.

* Logan Stankoven scored his first career postseason goal and then added another to help secure the Stars’ second straight win as they took a 2-1 series lead over the Avalanche in the Second Round.

* The Bruins will look to knot their series at two apiece when they face the Panthers on Sunday, while the Oilers and Canucks aim to break their series stalemate in Edmonton.

* The NHL celebrates Mother’s Day with special features on Wendy Martinook, mother of Jordan (CAR), and Mercedes Robertson, mother of Jason (DAL) and Nick (TOR).

HURRICANES STAY ALIVE WITH LATE GO-AHEAD GOAL, SNAP RANGERS’ STREAK

After Sebastian Aho (1-0—1) gave Carolina a 3-1 lead, Alexis Lafrenière temporarily pulled New York even in the third period but Teuvo Teravainen (0-2—2) set Brady Skjei up for the go-ahead goal in the final 3:11 of regulation to help the Hurricanes force a Game 5 and snap the Rangers’ winning streak at seven games.

* Teravainen recorded his sixth and seventh points in potential elimination games with Carolina (4-3—7 in 9 GP). He tied Eric Staal (4-3—7 in 6 GP), Rod Brind'Amour (3-4—7 in 10 GP) and Ray Whitney (2-5— 7 in 6 GP) for the fourth most in Hurricanes/Whalers history behind Kevin Dineen (7-2—9 in 11 GP), Dave Babych (5-4—9 in 9 GP) and Dean Evason (2-6—8 in 10 GP).

Teravainen also boosted his postseason totals with Carolina to 19-20—39 (63 GP), surpassing Brind'Amour (18-20—38 in 72 GP) and tying Ron Francis (14-25—39 in 62 GP) for third place on the Hurricanes/Whalers’ all-time playoff points list.

* Aho (3-7—10 in 9 GP) collected his team leading 10th point of the postseason and became just the third active player in the League to record a double-digit point total in six consecutive postseasons (2019-2024), joining Brad Marchand (7 from 2018-2024) and Mikko Rantanen (6 from 2019-2024).

STANKOVEN, SEGUIN HELP STARS TAKE SERIES LEAD

Stars rookie Logan Stankoven scored his first career postseason goal and added another with an empty netter while veteran Tyler Seguin (2-0—2) potted Dallas' other two tallies to help the club take a 2-1 series lead. The Stars/North Stars franchise is 16-6 all-time when leading 2-1 in a best-of-seven series.

* Stankoven became the fifth different rookie in Stars *team* history to score multiple goals in a playoff game, joining Joel Kiviranta (3 in Game 7 of 2020 R2), Denis Gurianov (4 in Game 6 of 2020 R1), Roope Hintz (2 in Game 2 of 2019 R2 & Game 4 of 2019 R1) and Niko Kapanen (2 in Game 5 of 2003 CSF).

* Seguin potted his second straight game-winning goal and fifth overall in the playoffs with the Stars, tying Alexander Radulov for the ninth most in franchise history. At the other end of the ice, Jake Oettinger (1,001 saves) became the sixth goaltender in franchise history with at least 1,000 career saves in the postseason, joining Ed Belfour (1,800), Marty Turco (1,193), Gilles Meloche (1,139), Cesare Maniago (1,026) and Jon Casey (1,016).

NHL CELEBRATES MOTHER’S DAY WITH FEATURES ON MARTINOOK, ROBERTSON

The NHL is celebrating Mother’s Day with special features on Wendy Martinook, mother of Carolina forward Jordan, and Mercedes Robertson, mother of Dallas forward Jason and Toronto forward Nick. Wendy, who watches her son’s games with her 82-year-old mom, talks about Jordan’s introduction to hockey – rummaging through her hockey bag to try on her gear – while Mercedes shows us where her kids would practice shooting pucks every single day, with the marks and damage to the walls to prove it.

“She’s done everything for me and my sister. I can’t thank her enough. She’s been at every game, every practice, early mornings … I’ve got a special one.” – Jordan Martinook

“My mom knew nothing about hockey being from the Philippines. She fell in love with the fact that we loved the game. She just wanted to do what made us happy.” – Jason Robertson

QUICK CLICKS

* Career Maple Leaf and 1967 Stanley Cup winner Ron Ellis passes at age 79

* #NHLStats: Live Updates – May 11, 2024

* Start times announced for playoff games on May 13 and May 16

* Evgeny Kuznetsov, daughter crash Brady Skjei’s postgame interview after Game 4

* Brady Tkachuk cheering brother on from World Championship

HIGH-SCORING PANTHERS, OILERS LOOK TO STAY HOT SUNDAY

The Panthers (4.13 G/GP) and Oilers (4.29 G/GP) – two of the three teams averaging at least 4.00 goals per game this postseason – will look to continue their high-scoring ways Sunday as Florida seeks a 3-1 series lead against Boston while Edmonton aims to take an upper hand over Vancouver for the first time in the Second Round.

* Aleksander Barkov has collected 2-5—7 through the first three contests of the Second Round, highlighted by back-to-back multi-point performances in Games 2 and 3, and will look to lead his Panthers to a third straight outing with at least six goals. With three more points, Barkov would join Carter Verhaeghe (6-6—12 in 2022 R1), Matthew Tkachuk (5-6—11 in 2023 R1) and Jonathan Huberdeau (2-8—10 in 2021 R1) as the fourth player in franchise history to record at least 10 points in a single series.

* After factoring on all four Oilers goals in Game 2 to help Edmonton even up its Second Round series, Connor McDavid (2-15—17 in 7 GP) is already within striking distance of reaching the 20-point mark in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers captain can become just the second player in the past 25 years to post three straight 20-point postseasons after Nikita Kucherov (3 from 2020-22).