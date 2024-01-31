NHL, Maple Leafs, MLSE Foundation to revitalize rinks in Toronto

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- As a legacy to the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star weekend, the Toronto Maple Leafs, MLSE Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) will invest more than $500,000 to revitalize ball and ice hockey rinks at three parks across the City of Toronto: Alexandra Park, West Mall Rink, and Port Union Community Recreation Centre. The Legacy Project’s upgraded recreational spaces, new hockey programming and donated equipment will reach more than 23,000 youth each year to help reduce barriers to play.

“Sports and play are so important to young people because of the opportunities they provide to be active, social and build new skills,” said Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York). “By investing in programs such as these, youth can connect to each other, to City programs and services, while having fun developing deeper commitments to each other and their local community.”

Earlier today representatives from the Maple Leafs, MLSE Foundation, NHL and City of Toronto were joined by 50 youth from Scadding Court and the surrounding area to celebrate the newly renovated spaces at Alexandra Park. The revitalized spaces include upgrades to rink dasherboards, a reimagined youth space with brand-new furniture, décor, gaming stations, computer upgrades, and more. Renovations and design upgrades to West Mall Rink and Port Union Community Recreation Centre are set to be completed by summer 2024.

Youth were treated to a special skills and drills session led by Toronto Maple Leaf Sport Development Clinicians and jumped on the ice to practice their skills with Maple Leafs alumnus Wendel Clark and Maple Leafs Director of Culture & Inclusion and alumnus Mark Fraser. Youth in attendance also received tickets to attend tomorrow’s NHL All-Star Thursday events at Scotiabank Arena, or tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“As the proud host of 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, it is important to our organization to ensure the impact of this moment lives far beyond the next few days in a meaningful way,” said Tanya Mruck, Vice President, Community Engagement & Social Impact, MLSE. “The Legacy Project is more than just an added coat of paint to these spaces, but an opportunity to level the playing field in communities facing barriers so more youth can have access to play the sport we love in safe and welcoming environments.”

The Maple Leafs, MLSE Foundation and NHL are committed to making the game more accessible and enjoyable for all fans. The 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto, one of the world’s most multicultural cities, will host numerous community events and initiatives throughout the weekend, giving more than 25,000 fans across the city an opportunity to lace up their skates or pick up a stick to play hockey.

“The NHL has initiated numerous Legacy projects over the years and the success of each is determined not only by the size of investment or cleverness of concept, but by the commitment of the host Club and the strength of their local relationships to make sure it endures,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “The Toronto Maple Leafs understand that growth will come from multicultural communities, they believe in the power of ball

hockey to create access, and they are committed to true collaborations with the City of Toronto and community partners to create sustainable programming.”

The Legacy initiative is a continuing philanthropic endeavor through which the NHL and the local Club support community organizations in the host city of an NHL Event. Since having its first Legacy event in 2003, the League, its Clubs and partners have donated more than $7 million to communities across North America. Legacy projects have aided thousands of hospital patients in recovery; helped at-risk youth and families gain better access to educational and vocational training; and provided greater access to people of all ages to learn and play hockey.