NHL Buzz: Pelech on long-term injured reserve for Islanders

Canadiens defenseman Xhekaj remains sidelined; Oshie won't travel for start of Capitals road trip

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Islanders

Adam Pelech was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Islanders on Saturday with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was injured in the first period of a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators, clutching his wrist after taking a hit from Senators forward Drake Batherson.

Pelech is fourth on the Islanders in time on ice per game (19:38) and has three assists in 16 games this season. He previously missed three games with a lower-body earlier this month, and missed 21 games last season due to an upper-body injury.

The Islanders, who host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+) also placed forward Matt Martin on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 15. The forward has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury that day against the Vancouver Canucks, missing the past four games.

Montreal Canadiens

Arber Xhekaj was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Nov. 16 because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was injured in the second period of a 6-5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 16. He has three points (one goal, two assists) and is second in the NHL in penalty minutes (47) behind Liam O'Brein of the Arizona Coyotes (5).

Xhekaj is not expected to play when the Canadiens visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS2).

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie will not travel for the start of the Capitals upcoming road trip because of an upper-body injury.

The forward left in the second period of a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after a hit from defenseman Mattias Ekholm at 2:09 of the second period. He did not return.

Washington begins a five-game road trip at the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Oshie has two points (one goal, one assist) in 17 games this season.