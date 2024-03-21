NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin is getting evaluated to determine if he can return to the lineup for the Red Wings against the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSDET, TVAS-D).

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Larkin's status will be determined by a series of medical tests. The forward has missed eight games with a lower-body injury and took part in his first full practice Wednesday since leaving a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 2 after receiving a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at 9:57 of the third period.

"He's going to be a post-morning skate evaluation," Lalonde said. "He's got some testing to do and how he responded from yesterday's practice and the skate. We won't know until this afternoon, but the positive is he's very close."

At the time of the injury, Larkin led the Red Wings in goals (26) and points (54) and was first among Detroit forwards in ice time per game (19:52) in 55 games this season.

The Red Wings hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the Islanders and one in front of the Washington Capitals.

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov will be a game-time decision for the Panthers against the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Coach Paul Maurice said the center's injury is related to the concern which cost the Florida captain three games from Jan. 17-22. If Barkov doesn't play, Maurice said it's because team doctors think he will be significantly better in the coming days.

"The question is, can we clean this up with another day? The medical staff is going to make a decision on what they think another day will do," Maurice said. "If we think that gives us a 5-8 percent boost, that is big for us.''

Anton Lundell would likely move up to Barkov's spot on the first line between Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart.

Matthew Tkachuk will play after the forward missed two practices this week. -- George Richards

New York Islanders

Robert Bortuzzo will return to the lineup for the Islanders against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSDET, TVAS-D).

The defenseman has missed 31 games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the second period of a 5-4 overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 2.

He was placed on long-term injured reserve Feb. 5.

Bortuzzo returned to practice ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18 but had a setback before returning to practice March 15.

The 35-year-old was activated off LTIR on Monday and will skate next to Mike Reilly.

The Islanders acquired Bortuzzo in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 8 for a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has no points, with 17 blocks and 16 hits in 11 games for New York. -- Stefen Rosner

Montreal Canadiens

Joshua Roy will be out indefinitely for the Canadiens because of an undisclosed injury.

The forward was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. He had one shot on goal in 12:21 of ice time.

The 20-year-old has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games this season, his first in the NHL.

Montreal visits the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP).