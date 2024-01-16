NHL Buzz: Kane out remainder of road trip for Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane will not play for the Red Wings on their current road trip because of a lower-body injury.

The forward left a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in the first period shortly after taking a hit along the boards from Pontus Holmberg.

Kane, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, had hip resurfacing surgery on June 1.

"It's a lower-body injury not related to his hip," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday. "He is not going to be available for this trip. We will get back to Detroit and have a better feel and have an update after the trip."

The Red Wings play at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET) and at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday before returning home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Kane has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games this season.

"Kane has been beyond our expectations," Lalonde said. "He is everything we hoped for and more. To be that healthy, if you will; to have that much jump in his game coming off that surgery has been pretty amazing. He has been a huge catalyst for our offense. It's disappointing we won't have him for a little bit because he is really start to take ownership of the group. He is a leader what with the success he has had in just career. Things have come along great with Patrick.''

With Kane out, Lalonde said Daniel Sprong, Robby Fabbri, and Klim Kostin would have the opportunity to slide up and play on the right side of the second line with center J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat.

Kostin was activated from injured reserve on Sunday and has missed the past 12 games with an upper-body injury. -- George Richards

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor will return for the Jets when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN).

The forward leads the Jets with 17 goals and is fifth in points (28) despite missing the past five weeks (16 games) with a knee injury.

The Jets activated Connor from injured reserve Tuesday ahead of schedule from the 6-8 week recovery timeline the team provided following the injury sustained in a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 10.

Connor skated wearing a full-contact jersey for the first time on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele, the No. 1 center and Winnipeg's leading scorer (41 points) will miss a second straight game with a lower-body injury. Scheifele left following his first shift of the second period of a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Scheifele, who is day to day, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to January 12 and is eligible to return to the lineup as early as Saturday when the Jets visit the Ottawa Senators. -- Darrin Bauming

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision for the Capitals against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSD, BSSC, TVAS) after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

The 38-year-old left wing participated in the morning skate Tuesday, but did not work with either power-play unit when Washington practiced that.

"Still working his way back," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Skated this morning, so we'll see if he'll be able to go tonight."

Ovechkin was injured when he clipped legs with Jordan Staal in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 5. He was able to play through it for two games before sitting out back-to-back games against the New York Rangers on Saturday and Sunday.

Ovechkin leads Washington with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 39 games this season.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper body) and forward Sonny Milano (upper body) each skated in non-contact jerseys Tuesday morning and remain out. --Tom Gulitti

Ottawa Senators

Mads Sogaard will make his season debut against the Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, ALT).

Sogaard, 23, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday, a day after goaltender Anton Forsberg had to be helped off the ice due to a groin injury in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

"When I looked at the analytics and looked at the stats of [Joonas] Korpisalo against Colorado, I feel that we have a better chance of winning with the kid going in the net," Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin said. "I just feel that he'll give us a good opportunity and then we'll see after the game for the next game."

Sogaard was 8-6-3 with an .889 save percentage in 19 games for the Senators last season.

"I mean, it's just exciting, right?" Sogaard said. "You get a chance to go up against some of the better teams in the National Hockey League. It's a good opportunity. I'm here to do my job and I'm going to do my best, so it doesn't matter if it's the Colorado Avalanche or whatever. It's about saving the puck and that's what I'm here to do."

Sogaard is 8-5-2 with a .920 save percentage and two shutouts in 16 games in the AHL this season.

"He's played well," Martin said. "He's been a big part of their program, and they're really happy with his progression. So, I think it's a good opportunity for him tonight."

Ottawa (15-23-0) has an .882 save percentage, tied with the New Jersey Devils for worst in the NHL.

"I'm excited for him," captain Brady Tkachuk said. "Of course, with all the injuries last year and all the craziness last year, he stepped up and gave us a chance. I'm excited for him to get a chance this year. He's a great goalie, he's a calming presence back there. -- Callum Fraser