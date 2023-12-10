NHL Buzz: Puljujarvi joins Penguins on player tryout contract

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jesse Puljujarvi joined the Penguins on a free agent tryout Sunday.

The forward was a full practice participant, one day after arriving in Pittsburgh for testing Saturday. He had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 75 games with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes last season before having double hip surgery in the offseason.

“I’m happy to be here, get the opportunity,” Puljujarvi said. “It’s been a long way, but it is what it is right now. Have been doing rehabbing. Worked really hard to get back here. … It’s been tough. Been doing treatments a lot.”

Puljujarvi, selected No. 4 by Edmonton in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 114 points (51 goals, 63 assists) in 334 games. The 25-year-old rotated at right wing on the first line with Drew O'Connor in practice Sunday.

“I think he’s a rangy guy. He brings a lot of size and reach, things of that nature,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think he has an offensive dimension to his game. So we’ll see where it goes moving forward and, potentially, where he could fit into our roster.”

Bryan Rust, usually first-line right wing with center Sidney Crosby and left wing Jake Guentzel, continues to be evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) and Chad Ruhwedel (lower body) each took full contact Sunday. Joseph, who last played Nov. 4, returned from a conditioning loan with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League; Ruhwedel has missed nine games. -- Wes Crosby

Toronto Maple Leafs

Timothy Liljegren was a full participant at the morning skate ahead of the Maple Leafs' 4-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

It was the first time the defenseman has taken part in a full team workout since sustaining a high ankle sprain in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Nov. 2.

“There is a (target date), but with the nature of that injury, we’re just really not going to know until he is able to put more stress on it in full practices and full competition drills,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He’s been skating a lot on his own and it’s felt good. Just knowing the nature of these high ankle sprains, when you really ramp up the stops and starts and digging, it becomes that much more challenging so we really won’t know but obviously he’s getting to that point.”

Liljegren, who has one assist in 10 games this season, remained on the ice for the entire morning skate, participating in drills as the seventh defenseman. -- Dave McCarthy

Vancouver Canucks

Pius Suter returned to practice on Friday after missing almost four weeks with a lower-body injury, and the Canucks’ third-line center could be back in the lineup as early as next week.

Suter, who hasn’t played since Nov. 12 and was originally listed as day to day, but a setback prevented him from coming back sooner.

“It took a turn and couldn’t do much about it and just had to wait it out,” Suter said. “It’s nice, a good feeling to be part of a team practice again and just fun to be around the guys more.”

Suter signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract ($1.6 million average annual value) with the Canucks as a free agent Aug. 11 and was being counted on to help improve the penalty kill and center the third line. He had four goals in 15 games prior to the injury, with all four coming in the past six games, and earned praise from coach Rick Tocchet as a player who can help settle the team down.

“You’re looking for one guy just to calm and stop the momentum, and he’s that way,” Tocchet said. “Whether it’s a face-off, being in the right position to break up a play or be the right forechecker, he’ll do something system-wise to calm the situation down, and we missed that calming influence.” -- Kevin Woodley