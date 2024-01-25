NFP, NHL announce multiyear North American partnership

NEW YORK – NFP, a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new multiyear North American partnership, naming NFP the Official Business Insurance Brokerage Partner of the NHL.

The new partnership provides NFP with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital and social media channels.

The partnership begins immediately, and NFP will receive broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during marquee NHL events – NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™ and NHL® All-Star Weekend – throughout the partnership. In addition to community engagements and experiential elements, the NFP brand will also be visible in various ways at these NHL events, such as with branded dasherboards and in-arena and in-stadium signage.

“Long-term partnerships are at the heart of NFP’s success and our relationship with the NHL is one that we are particularly proud of,” said Doug Hammond, NFP’s Chairman and CEO. “Over the past several decades, we’ve supported the League’s growth and success with specialized risk management expertise and insurance solutions. We look forward to continuing to deliver value to the NHL's business while seizing the opportunities of this new element of our partnership.”

“This is an exciting milestone in our relationship with the NHL and the growth of our sponsorship portfolio,” said Eric Boester, NFP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “With aligned values and an international focus, we’re looking forward to a collaboration that elevates our community impact and maximizes the value of the partnership for everyone involved.”

“NFP has been the NHL’s insurance broker for more than 30 years and a critical partner for NHL business operations. We are thrilled to expand our long-term relationship into an official NHL partnership, NFP's first with a national sports league,” said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “NFP sees the immense value the NHL audience can deliver to drive business, and through our partnership, NFP will be able to tell impactful stories to NHL fans and NFP customers around ways we are working together while also engaging with future customers through unforgettable hospitality experiences at tentpole League events.”

