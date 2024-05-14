Rangers captain Trouba wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is the 2023-24 recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, which is presented “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

Messier solicits suggestions from team and League personnel to compile a list of potential candidates for the award. However, the selection of the winner is Messier’s alone.

Playing his fifth season with the Rangers and second as captain, Trouba guided the team to its most wins (55) and points (114) in the franchise’s 97-year history en route to the Metropolitan Division title and Presidents’ Trophy. He ranked fourth on New York in average time on ice (21:15) and led the team in average shorthanded time (2:51) for the No. 3 penalty killing unit in the League (84.5%).

Trouba collected 3-19—22 in 69 total appearances, the 10th time in his 11 NHL seasons he has produced at least 20 points. He also finished 12th in the League with 183 blocked shots and second on the Rangers with 191 hits, the second- and third-highest totals of his career, respectively.

The No. 9 overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft (by WPG) played in his 700th career game Nov. 29 vs. DET and picked up his 300th career point Dec. 12 vs. TOR (73-236—309 in 748 GP), becoming the third defenseman from his draft class to reach the latter milestone.

Away from the rink, Trouba has been a staple in the metropolitan New York youth hockey community, including participation in the annual Rangers Youth Hockey Camp. The weeklong camp for boys and girls ages 6-to-12 years old takes place at rinks across the Tri-State area and includes on- and off-ice training sessions focused on inspiring the next generation of hockey players.

Trouba also is uniquely involved with The Garden of Dreams Foundation, which is committed to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people facing illness, financial challenges, or dealing with the death or injury of a family member in uniform. Trouba connects his newly discovered passion as an artist with raising funds to support the foundation’s remarkable work. This season, prints of his original artwork – created by wearing full hockey gear, covering himself in paint and body checking a giant canvas – were sold, with $100,000 benefitting The Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Trouba’s passion for art and original art pieces also supports the Epilepsy Foundation in New York. Along with his wife, Kelly, who has epilepsy, they founded the Trouba Creative Expressions Art Program, a 10-week program connecting adults who have epilepsy and seizures with art therapists.

The Rangers captain’s outreach efforts extend beyond New York via his involvement with AstraZeneca’s ‘Get Body Checked Against Cancer’ campaign, part of the NHL and NHLPA’s joint Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Trouba, who has dealt with cancer in his family, is featured in the campaign alongside his mother, Kristy. Together, they encourage fans to talk to their doctor and get regular screenings.

