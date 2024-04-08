Predators top Devils in shootout, gain in West wild card

Roman Josi and Luke Evangelista scored, and Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly each had two assists for the Predators (45-29-4), who had lost four of five, including 2-0 at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Nashville moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conferece, two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jack Hughes and Chris Tierney scored for the Devils (37-36-5), who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Kaapo Kahkonen allowed one goal on five shots before leaving with an injury in the first period. Jake Allen made 29 saves in relief.

New Jersey is five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Josi tied it 1-1 at 8:39 on a slap shot from the point shortly after a face-off win by O'Reilly. Kahkonen, who left the game following the goal, did return to the bench to begin the second period.

Tierney put the Devils back in front 2-1 at 2:11 of the third period. Saros left the puck for Ryan McDonagh at the right post, but Tomas Nosek intercepted the play and passed out front to Tierney.

Evangelista tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 12:45, scoring with a wrist shot from low in the left circle.