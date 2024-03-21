Predators at Panthers

PREDATORS (40-25-4) at PANTHERS (45-19-4)

7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier

Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body)

Suspended: Dmitry Kulikov

Status report

Lauzon, a defenseman, is week to week. Del Gaizo remains in his place. … Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision. ... Gadjovich will return to the lineup if Barkov does not play. … Kulikov, a defenseman, will serve the first of a two-game suspension, so Balinskis is set to play his first NHL game since Dec. 14 after he was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.