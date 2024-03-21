Predators at Panthers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (40-25-4) at PANTHERS (45-19-4)

7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier

Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg   

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling 

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis  

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz 

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body)

Suspended: Dmitry Kulikov

Status report

Lauzon, a defenseman, is week to week. Del Gaizo remains in his place. … Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision. ... Gadjovich will return to the lineup if Barkov does not play. … Kulikov, a defenseman, will serve the first of a two-game suspension, so Balinskis is set to play his first NHL game since Dec. 14 after he was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Laila Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Blues Stanley Cup victory

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes host Flyers, can tie for 1st in Metro

Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8

Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

Ovechkin, Matthews put on show while pursuing goal-scoring history

Canadian Embassy hosts PWHL watch party to ‘celebrate women athletes’

Seguin scores in return, Stars surge past Coyotes

Trotz pushing right buttons in 1st season as Predators GM 

AHL notebook: NHL prospects to watch in Western Conference stretch run

Matthews has 5 points, Maple Leafs pull away to defeat Capitals

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings

Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

Panthers officially open new training facility in Fort Lauderdale

McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day