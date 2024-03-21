Predators at Panthers

PREDATORS (40-25-4) at PANTHERS (45-19-4)
7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier
Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Nick Cousins -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body)
Suspended: Dmitry Kulikov
Status report
Lauzon, a defenseman, is week to week. Del Gaizo remains in his place. … Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision. ... Gadjovich will return to the lineup if Barkov does not play. … Kulikov, a defenseman, will serve the first of a two-game suspension, so Balinskis is set to play his first NHL game since Dec. 14 after he was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.