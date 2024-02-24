Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

Has goal, assist for New Jersey; longest skid of season for Montreal

Recap: Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils 2.24.24

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Timo Meier had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils held on for a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli had two assists and Nico Daws made 23 saves in his seventh straight start for the Devils (29-24-4), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Nick Suzuki scored two goals and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his second start in six games for the Canadiens (22-28-8), whose losing streak stretched to a season-long five games.

Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the second period, scoring on a slap shot from the high slot.

Meier tied it 1-1 when he tipped in a backhand at the right post off a feed by Kevin Bahl from the top of the left face-off circle at 5:23.

Suzuki made it 2-1 when he skated into a pass from Cole Caufield and scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 13:07.

Ondrej Palat pulled New Jersey into a 2-2 tie on a rebound at the bottom of the left circle, off a shot from the high slot by Simon Nemec, at 17:50.

Nico Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal off a shot from the slot at 13:33 of the third period.

Josh Anderson hit the crossbar on a breakaway attempt for the Canadiens at 15:32, before Bratt pushed the Devils' lead to 4-2 on a wrist shot off a rush at 16:33. Meier got the primary assist when he blocked a shot from the point by Arber Xhekaj in the New Jersey zone nine seconds earlier.

Suzuki scored on a wrist shot at 18:09 of the third with Allen pulled for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

Slumping Canucks embrace challenge against Bruins

Anderson week to week for Kings with upper-body injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

CHL notebook: 'Sky's the limit' for Kraken prospect Loshko

NHL Morning Skate for February 24

McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT

NHL Trade Buzz: Coyotes will be sellers following 11-game skid, GM says

NHL On Tap: Rangers face Flyers seeking 10th win in row

NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

Clifton's 1st goal helps Sabres edge Blue Jackets

Capitals concern 'fairly high' for Oshie following noncontact injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 23