Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

Tyler Toffoli had two assists and Nico Daws made 23 saves in his seventh straight start for the Devils (29-24-4), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Nick Suzuki scored two goals and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his second start in six games for the Canadiens (22-28-8), whose losing streak stretched to a season-long five games.

Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the second period, scoring on a slap shot from the high slot.

Meier tied it 1-1 when he tipped in a backhand at the right post off a feed by Kevin Bahl from the top of the left face-off circle at 5:23.

Suzuki made it 2-1 when he skated into a pass from Cole Caufield and scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 13:07.

Ondrej Palat pulled New Jersey into a 2-2 tie on a rebound at the bottom of the left circle, off a shot from the high slot by Simon Nemec, at 17:50.

Nico Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal off a shot from the slot at 13:33 of the third period.

Josh Anderson hit the crossbar on a breakaway attempt for the Canadiens at 15:32, before Bratt pushed the Devils' lead to 4-2 on a wrist shot off a rush at 16:33. Meier got the primary assist when he blocked a shot from the point by Arber Xhekaj in the New Jersey zone nine seconds earlier.

Suzuki scored on a wrist shot at 18:09 of the third with Allen pulled for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final.