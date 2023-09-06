Del Zotto retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Michael Del Zotto announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 13 seasons.

The 33-year-old defenseman had 262 points (63 goals, 199 assists) in 736 regular-season games for the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Today is a bittersweet day," Del Zotto posted on Instagram on Wednesday. "I was fortunate enough to play 14 years of professional hockey. The blood, sweat, tears, broken bones, triumph, heartbreak and sacrifice were worth every second. So were the many amazing relationships I made along the way."

Del Zotto last played in the NHL with the Senators in 2021-22. He had 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) in 65 American Hockey League games last season with San Diego (Ducks) and Charlotte (Florida Panthers).

He was selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 20) of the 2008 NHL Draft and had 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 80 games during his rookie season in 2009-10 to make the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Del Zotto did not play for the Blues in the 2019 playoffs after he was acquired in a trade from the Ducks on Feb 25, 2019, but got his name on the Stanley Cup when the Blues won the championship because he played more than 41 regular-season games that season (seven with St. Louis, 12 with Anaheim, 23 with Vancouver).

"This version of myself is ready to take on the next chapter of life full steam ahead," Del Zotto said. "I am ready to explore the world and be challenged in new ways. Most importantly, I am excited for more time with my family and the opportunity to make up for all the quality time I've missed."