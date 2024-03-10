Kraft Hockeyville announces top 4 finalists for 2024

TORONTO -- Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), has announced the Top 4 finalists competing for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2024. From West to East, the final communities are:

* Enderby, British Columbia (Enderby Arena)

* Cochrane, Alberta (Cochrane Arena)

* Wolseley, Saskatchewan (Wolseley Sportsplex)

* Elliot Lake, Ontario (Centennial Arena)

Kraft Hockeyville has established a longstanding commitment to building strong and inclusive communities across the country through the love of the game of hockey. The program has awarded over $4.8 million to 97 communities over the past 18 years in support of revitalizing Canada’s aging sports and recreation infrastructure. This year’s community finalists are one step closer to cementing their place within the program’s legacy, alongside most recent winners West Lorne, Ontario (2023); Sydney, Nova Scotia (2022); and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick (2021).

“The excitement hockey fans have for this program never ceases to amaze me – their dedication fosters inclusivity and accessibility on the ice, ensuring that the joy of the sport can be experienced by every Canadian,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “We’re thrilled to announce this year’s Top 4 finalists and are incredibly proud of the continued dedication Kraft Hockeyville showcases to further highlight the way hockey unites the nation.”

The Kraft Hockeyville 2024 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® pre-season game and receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades, as well as the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2024. This year’s winner, and each of the three runner-up communities, will also receive $10,000 in brand new sets of hockey equipment to help deserving youth play the sport, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Canadians are encouraged to visit krafthockeyville.ca and cast their votes to crown the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2024. Voting opens on March 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET and closes on March 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Votes per person are unlimited but can only be cast on the website during the voting phase. The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada the evening of March 30 after the voting phase concludes.

For complete contest rules and program details, and to learn more about the Top 4 finalists, including their stories, photos and videos, please visit krafthockeyville.ca.

About the Finalist Communities

Enderby, British Columbia (Enderby Arena)

The Enderby Arena, known for having the valley's best ice for over a century, is more than a rink; it's a social hub where generations have formed lifelong bonds. Hundreds of kids participate each season through minor hockey organizations. With low-cost options and strong support for school programs, the arena is a place where players of all ages and abilities can cultivate the skills and passion that make hockey a way of life. In January 2024, unexpected refrigeration system failures forced the arena to close for the remainder of the ice hockey season, affecting numerous organizations and displacing hundreds of its users. Winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024 would enable essential upgrades and ensure there’s an inclusive meeting place for generations to come.

Cochrane, Alberta (Cochrane Arena)

Hockey is deeply ingrained in Cochrane’s identity. Celebrating its 50th year, the Cochrane Arena – affectionately known as the "old barn" – stands as a testament to the town’s affinity for the sport, built entirely by volunteers. It has been home to generations of minor hockey players and adult recreational events. With the community's surging population, preserving the Cochrane Arena is crucial for town members. Winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 title would enable essential retrofits and enhance aging infrastructure to accommodate the diverse athlete population, ensuring the arena ages gracefully and remains a place where future generations can fulfill their dreams on the ice.

Wolseley, Saskatchewan (Wolseley Sportsplex)

For citizens of Wolseley, The Wolseley Sportsplex has been a cherished hub for hockey enthusiasts, community members and neighboring towns to share the love of the game. The Wolseley Mustangs, a local team with a storied history, brings the town together and attracts a diverse crowd, ranging from high school students to supportive grandparents. However, the Sportsplex faces a critical need for a new artificial ice plant, as the current one frequently breaks down and requires repairs. Volunteers invest countless hours maintaining the ice and fixing the plant, but winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024 would provide vital support to ensure the Sportsplex continues to serve as a source of fond memories.

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Centennial Arena)

Elliot Lake is a resilient community where hockey has been a constant source of inspiration. Despite many challenges, particularly after the closure of mines in the early 1990s, their community has redefined itself and the population continues to grow. However, recent hardships have impacted their recreational and competitive hockey leagues, including their junior hockey team, forcing them to relocate due to the closure of the Centennial Arena following significant structural issues with their roof. This has not only impacted the city financially, but has affected the mental health and well-being of the children in the community. Winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024 would provide the support needed to reopen Centennial Arena, offering their city the home arena they deserve and continuing to foster hockey’s hopeful spirit in Elliot Lake.