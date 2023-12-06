Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs

Defenseman has five assists in 14 games since signing as free agent July 1

John-Klingberg-leafs

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

John Klingberg is out for the remainder of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a hip injury.

The defenseman will have surgery with a projected recovery time of 5-6 months.

Klingberg hadn't played since a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 11, which came one day after he missed his first game of the season, a 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames.

Klingberg, a Gothenburg Sweden, native, traveled with the Maple Leafs to Stockholm for the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden on Nov. 17 and 19, but did not play in either of their two games.

Klingberg, who signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with Toronto on July 1, has five assists and a minus-7 rating in 14 games this season.

The Maple Leafs (12-6-4), who are fifth in the Atlantic Division, visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN4, TSN5).

