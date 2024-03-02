Pettersson agrees to 8-year contract with Canucks

Elias Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The forward could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

“This is a very exciting day for me and my family,” Pettersson said. “I am very happy to be continuing my career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. I love this city and playing in front of the fans. We have an exciting group and believe we can do good things in the future. Both (president, hockey operations) Jim Rutherford and (general manager) Patrik Allvin have done a great job in building this team and creating a culture, along with (coach) Rick Tocchet. And lastly, I want to thank the Aquilini family for this opportunity.”

The 25-year-old, who is in the final season of a three-year, $22.05 million contract ($7.35 million average annual value) he signed Oct. 3, 2021, said before the season that he preferred to wait until it was over before signing a new contract, admitting he wasn’t sure if he wanted to commit to a short- or long-term deal.

At the time, the Canucks were coming off a sixth-place finish in the Pacific Division (38-37-7) and had missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season.

The Canucks (38-16-7) are tied for second in the NHL with 83 points and a plus-47 goal differential.

When asked during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in early February if he’s happy with how things have improved since Rutherford became president of hockey operations in December of 2021, Pettersson said, "Yeah, of course. I think it shows for itself, where we are in standings, all the renovations at the rink and just to become a really professional hockey club, and the culture has changed.”

Pettersson has 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 62 games this season. Selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 398 points (165 goals, 233 assists) in 387 regular-season games, all with Vancouver, and 18 points (seven goals, 11 points) in 17 playoff games.

“This is a very important signing for the Vancouver Canucks,” Allvin said. “Elias is one of the top players in the National Hockey League and is a key member of our leadership group. We know his best days are ahead of him and with his high-end skill and desire to be the best, we look forward to seeing Elias succeed and grow. This signing is another example of our ownerships’ unwavering commitment to do whatever it takes to help us be a successful organization.”