Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy each scored for Boston (7-0-1). Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Joe Veleno scored his fifth goal in as many games, and Ville Husso made 27 saves for Detroit (5-3-1), which has lost each of its past three games (0-2-1).

Zacha gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:33 of the first period. Husso saved two shots on a pressing Bruins power play before Zacha scored on a rebound from the slot.

McAvoy made it 2-0 at 14:36, slipping it past Husso after picking up a loose puck on the right side of the offensive zone.

Veleno cut it to 2-1 at 6:40 of the third period, skating around Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo and tucking a shot into the top right corner.

Pastrnak’s first of the night came on a penalty shot after he was slashed on a breakaway by Detroit Defenseman Jake Walman. He faked a shot low then roofed the puck above Husso to extend the Bruins lead to 3-1 at 11:19 of the third period.

Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal at 17:41, bouncing the puck off the side wall and in from 130 feet away for the 4-1 final.