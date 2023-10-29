Latest News

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to play in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Varlamov, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Swayman makes 22 saves for Boston; Veleno scores for Detroit

Recap: Red Wings at Bruins 10.28.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON – David Pastrnak scored two goals and had an assist for the Boston Bruins in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy each scored for Boston (7-0-1). Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Joe Veleno scored his fifth goal in as many games, and Ville Husso made 27 saves for Detroit (5-3-1), which has lost each of its past three games (0-2-1).

Zacha gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:33 of the first period. Husso saved two shots on a pressing Bruins power play before Zacha scored on a rebound from the slot.

McAvoy made it 2-0 at 14:36, slipping it past Husso after picking up a loose puck on the right side of the offensive zone.

Veleno cut it to 2-1 at 6:40 of the third period, skating around Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo and tucking a shot into the top right corner.

Pastrnak’s first of the night came on a penalty shot after he was slashed on a breakaway by Detroit Defenseman Jake Walman. He faked a shot low then roofed the puck above Husso to extend the Bruins lead to 3-1 at 11:19 of the third period.

Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal at 17:41, bouncing the puck off the side wall and in from 130 feet away for the 4-1 final.