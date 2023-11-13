Roslovic out 4-6 weeks with fractured ankle for Blue Jackets

Jack Roslovic will be out 4-6 weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets with a fractured ankle.

The 26-year-old forward was injured when playing his 400th NHL game, a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday. He logged 16:17 of ice time, including one shift in overtime, and was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The No. 25 pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 198 points (73 goals, 125 assists) in 400 games with the Jets and Blue Jackets. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 14 games this season.

The Blue Jackets recalled defenseman David Jiricek from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Jiricek, who will turn 20 on Nov. 28, has three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games for the Blue Jackets this season.

The Blue Jackets (4-7-4) have lost five in a row (0-3-2) and are last in the Metropolitan Division. They host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH).