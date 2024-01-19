Coach’s Challenge: COL @ BOS – 14:52 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed. Goal Boston.

Explanation: Video review confirmed Pavel Zacha had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Jake DeBrusk’s goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, “a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

