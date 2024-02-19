Color of Hockey: Emery making strides with USNTDP thanks to dual citizenship

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Black History Month, he profiles EJ Emery, a 17-year-old defenseman who was born and raised in Canada and plays for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He’s 39th in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

EJ Emery is used to getting good-natured ribbing from boyhood friends in Surrey, British Columbia, about his hockey choice.

The 17-year-old defenseman who was born and raised in Canada decided to play for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team. He has dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship through his parents.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who were on Team Canada in the Under-17 Challenge and then the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and I got a lot of buddies who are playing in the ‘Dub’ (Western Hockey League), all of them from Canada,” said Emery, the son of an American father and Canadian mother. “Yeah, obviously, you’re going to hear it when you go back home. When you’re on the ice with them, they’re going to chirp you, but it’s all high spirits. We’re all working toward the same goal.”

Emery’s goal is hearing his name called at the 2024 NHL Draft June 28-29 in Las Vegas. He’s No. 39 on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings of the top North American skaters eligible for the draft.

He has 10 assists in 41 games for the NTDP this season, one assist in four games at the 2024 Under 18 Five Nations Tournament in Plymouth, Michigan, in February and had two assists in four games at the 2023 U18 Five Nations Tournament in Hameenlinna and Tampere, Finland, in November.