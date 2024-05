Challenge Initiated By: Boston

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that that the shove by Florida’s Sam Bennett on Charlie Coyle and the subsequent contact with Jeremy Swayman did not prevent Swayman from playing his position in the crease prior to Bennett’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge