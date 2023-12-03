Zuccarello gets 3 points, Wild cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

Forward has 9-game point streak for Minnesota, which is 3-0-0 with Hynes as coach

Recap: Blackhawks at Wild 12.3.23

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello extended his point streak to nine games for the Minnesota Wild, who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Zuccarello, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (three goals, eight assists) during his streak.

Marco Rossi scored twice, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the Wild (8-10-4), who have won three consecutive games since John Hynes took over as coach for Dean Evason.

Taylor Raddysh scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (7-16-0), who lost 3-1 at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Chicago has lost three in a row and four of five (1-4-0).

Rossi made it 1-0 2:11 into the first period, deflecting a point shot by Brock Faber.

Freddy Gaudreau found Rossi in the slot for his second of the game to increase the lead to 2-0 at 12:08 on power play.

Zuccarello finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Alex Goligoski and Kirill Kaprizov to make it 3-0 at 17:07.

Matt Boldy extended the lead to 4-0, deflecting a Zuccarello shot 23 seconds into the power play at 11:36 of the second period.

Raddysh made it 4-1, getting a piece of a Tyler Johnson cross-crease pass at the right post on a power play at 12:55 of the third period. With a secondary assist, Connor Bedard extended his franchise-best road point streak to nine games (eight goals, five assists).

Latest News

Ross Colton fined maximum for dangerous trip

Colton fined maximum for dangerous trip in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 3 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 3
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 3

NHL On Tap: Western showdown between Avalanche, Kings
Vancouver Canucks on early-season heater

Zizing 'Em Up: Canucks on early-season heater
Colorado Avalanche Anaheim Ducks game recap December 2

Ducks end 8-game losing streak, defeat Avalanche in shootout
Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames game recap December 2

Zadorov has assist on game-winner in debut, Canucks defeat Flames
Washington Capitals Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 2

Marchessault, Eichel power Golden Knights past Capitals
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens game recap December 2

Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT
Katie King Crowley to be inducted to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

King Crowley defined by willpower, determination en route to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
Buffalo Sabres Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 2

Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators game recap December 2

Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 2

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs
Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 2

Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 
New York Islanders Florida Panthers game recap December 2

Sorokin makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers