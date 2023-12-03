Zuccarello gets 3 points, Wild cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

Zuccarello, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (three goals, eight assists) during his streak.

Marco Rossi scored twice, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the Wild (8-10-4), who have won three consecutive games since John Hynes took over as coach for Dean Evason.

Taylor Raddysh scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (7-16-0), who lost 3-1 at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Chicago has lost three in a row and four of five (1-4-0).

Rossi made it 1-0 2:11 into the first period, deflecting a point shot by Brock Faber.

Freddy Gaudreau found Rossi in the slot for his second of the game to increase the lead to 2-0 at 12:08 on power play.

Zuccarello finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Alex Goligoski and Kirill Kaprizov to make it 3-0 at 17:07.

Matt Boldy extended the lead to 4-0, deflecting a Zuccarello shot 23 seconds into the power play at 11:36 of the second period.

Raddysh made it 4-1, getting a piece of a Tyler Johnson cross-crease pass at the right post on a power play at 12:55 of the third period. With a secondary assist, Connor Bedard extended his franchise-best road point streak to nine games (eight goals, five assists).