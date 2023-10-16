Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, Pavel Mintyukov scored his first NHL goal, and Ryan Strome and Mason McTavish each had two assists for Anaheim (1-1-0), which was coming off a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals, and Antti Raanta made 18 saves in his season debut for Carolina (2-1-0), which was coming off a 6-5 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Sam Carrick gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot over Raanta's blocker from the left circle.

Vatrano then made it 2-0 at 8:31 when he scored five-hole from the bottom of the right circle.

Mintyukov, who was the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead at 12:06, shooting into an open net off a backhand pass from fellow rookie defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who earned his first NHL point on the play.

Teravainen made it 3-1 at 13:52 of the second period. He batted down an errant shot with his stick before scoring short side on Dostal from the right circle.

Vatrano responded for the Ducks to push it to 4-1 at 16:44, scoring blocker side from the right circle off a pass from Strome from below the goal line.

Teravainen scored his fourth goal of the season on a slap shot from just inside the blue line during a power play to cut it to 4-2 at 3:01 of the third period

Martin Necas then cut it to 4-3 at 15:29 with his own power-play goal, tapping in a backdoor pass from Michael Bunting.

However, Fowler (18:03) and Vatrano (18:41) each scored into an empty net for the 6-3 final.