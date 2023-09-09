Latest news

Andersson talks Flames' resolve to silence doubters in Q&A with NHL.com
Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss on website
NHL GMs, coaches meet to discuss state of game ahead of 2023-24 season
O'Rourke completes 6-week fundraising bike ride for blind
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
Babcock talks communication as Blue Jackets coach in Part 2 of NHL.com Q&A
Draisaitl, Oilers have 'right mindset' to win Stanley Cup
Barkov talks Cup Final experience with Panthers on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast
Sanderson signs 8-year, $64.4 million contract with Senators
Frost signs 2-year, $4.2 million contract with Flyers
Pang talks excitement around Bedard, returning to Blackhawks
McDavid has 'super-motivated' Oilers skating early
Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings
Martinez of Golden Knights reunites with Stanley Cup on lake
Del Zotto retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Lucic celebrates return to Bruins with 1st pitch at Fenway Park

Red Sox fans cheer veteran forward, back in Boston where he started career

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

You're not really back in Boston until you've made the trip to Fenway Park.

That's exactly what Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic did on Friday, throwing out the first pitch before the Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Lucic played his first eight seasons in Boston and helped the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup before he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015. He then played three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and four with the Calgary Flames before re-signing with the Bruins this offseason.

The city has rolled out the red carpet for the veteran since deciding to return to the team that drafted him back in 2006.

Red Sox infielder Justin Turner caught Lucic's first pitch, then decided to drop his glove and playfully go after Lucic in front of the pitcher's mound.

Guess there is no place like home.