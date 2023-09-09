Lucic celebrates return to Bruins with 1st pitch at Fenway Park

Lucic played his first eight seasons in Boston and helped the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup before he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015. He then played three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and four with the Calgary Flames before re-signing with the Bruins this offseason.

The city has rolled out the red carpet for the veteran since deciding to return to the team that drafted him back in 2006.

Red Sox infielder Justin Turner caught Lucic's first pitch, then decided to drop his glove and playfully go after Lucic in front of the pitcher's mound.