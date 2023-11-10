Bruins honor veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event

BOSTON -- From Brandon Carlo's high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he could see the planes from the Air Force Academy flying overhead. In one, he knew, was his grandfather.

Ed Ristau, who reached the rank of Lt. Col. during his time in the United States Air Force, trained pilots not far from where his grandson grew up. After an Air Force career in which he served in Turkey and worked at the Pentagon, among other deployments, Ristau would fly the tow planes, as he tutored the next generation of Air Force students, as he passed what he had learned on to them.

"I was always very proud of him," Carlo said. "I have so much respect for him. He's obviously a huge influence in my life. He's taught me to be very proud of this country and everything that comes along with it. I'm grateful for that."

It was Ristau who came to mind on Wednesday when Carlo, along with four of his Boston Bruins teammates, placed American flags in the grass at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston's Seaport, and as the Bruins hosted Military Appreciation Night on Thursday in their game against the New York Islanders.

The 'Flags for the Fallen' event, held three times per year, around Memorial Day, Sept. 11th, and Veterans' Day, results in a sea of flags at the Seaport Common, a sight that remains for a week after the flags are set into the ground.

It's an area that gets plenty of foot traffic, people walking their dogs, biking, those who live or work in the booming area of Boston and where, in 2016, a permanent public memorial to the Massachusetts servicemen and women who died in service since Sept. 11, 2001, was dedicated.

Charlie McAvoy is one of those people who lives in the Seaport, someone who walks his French bulldog, Otto, by the obelisk all the time. He's seen the flags before, wondered in awe at how they seemingly appeared overnight.