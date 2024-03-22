Bruins at Flyers

BRUINS (41-15-15) at FLYERS (35-26-9)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN1, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Felix Sandstrom
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Marc Staal, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Marchand had a maintenance day Friday but is likely to play, coach Jim Montgomery said. ... Van Riemsdyk practiced Friday but is questionable to play after missing the past two games because of an illness. ... The Flyers did not practice Friday. ... Sandstrom could start Saturday with Ersson playing against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.