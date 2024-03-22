Bruins at Flyers

BRUINS (41-15-15) at FLYERS (35-26-9)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN1, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Felix Sandstrom

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Marc Staal, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Marchand had a maintenance day Friday but is likely to play, coach Jim Montgomery said. ... Van Riemsdyk practiced Friday but is questionable to play after missing the past two games because of an illness. ... The Flyers did not practice Friday. ... Sandstrom could start Saturday with Ersson playing against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.