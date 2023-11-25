Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Morning Skate for November 25
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings

Forward has 3 points; Coyle gets 2 goals for Boston, which has lost 2 in row for 1st time this season

Recap: Bruins at Rangers 11.25.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider had two goals and an assist for the New York Rangers in a 7-4 win against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for New York (15-3-1), which has won three in a row. Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick each scored his first goal with the Rangers, who overtook Boston atop the NHL standings.

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist for Boston (14-3-3), which lost two in a row for the first time this season. Linus Ullmark allowed seven goals on 41 shots.

Bonino gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period, and Kreider made it 2-0 at 10:56 on the power play, poking in Erik Gustafsson's point shot.

Coyle cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:50, with Trent Frederic finding him from behind the net, and Geekie tied it 2-2 24 seconds later at 14:14 from the high slot.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 18:45, getting behind Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and scoring on a short-handed breakaway.

David Pastrnak tied it 3-3 26 seconds into the second period, going five-hole on Quick on the power play.

Jimmy Vesey gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 16:37 of the second on a delayed penalty, chipping in the rebound of Vincent Trocheck's snap shot from the left circle.

K'Andre Miller made it 5-3 at 19:36, one-timing Mika Zibanejad's drop pass.

Pitlick made it 6-3 at 1:26 of the third period with a one-timer in front of the net.

Coyle cut it to 6-4 at 2:29 on a give-and-go with James van Riemsdyk.

Panarin scored on a cross-ice feed from Braden Schneider at 4:38 for the 7-4 final.