Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings

Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for New York (15-3-1), which has won three in a row. Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick each scored his first goal with the Rangers, who overtook Boston atop the NHL standings.

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist for Boston (14-3-3), which lost two in a row for the first time this season. Linus Ullmark allowed seven goals on 41 shots.

Bonino gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period, and Kreider made it 2-0 at 10:56 on the power play, poking in Erik Gustafsson's point shot.

Coyle cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:50, with Trent Frederic finding him from behind the net, and Geekie tied it 2-2 24 seconds later at 14:14 from the high slot.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 18:45, getting behind Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and scoring on a short-handed breakaway.

David Pastrnak tied it 3-3 26 seconds into the second period, going five-hole on Quick on the power play.

Jimmy Vesey gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 16:37 of the second on a delayed penalty, chipping in the rebound of Vincent Trocheck's snap shot from the left circle.

K'Andre Miller made it 5-3 at 19:36, one-timing Mika Zibanejad's drop pass.

Pitlick made it 6-3 at 1:26 of the third period with a one-timer in front of the net.

Coyle cut it to 6-4 at 2:29 on a give-and-go with James van Riemsdyk.

Panarin scored on a cross-ice feed from Braden Schneider at 4:38 for the 7-4 final.