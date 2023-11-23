SUNRISE, Fla. -- Linus Ullmark made 27 saves, and the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Ullmark makes 27 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers
Boston pushes point streak to 7, ends Florida’s 6-game win streak at home
Charlie Coyle, John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins (14-1-3), who have won three of their past four games (3-0-1). They are 5-0-2 during their point streak.
“We have only lost one in regulation, so anytime you play this amount of games and can say that, we must be doing something right,” DeBrusk said. “We have a lot of guys who are contributing in different ways, and you need that to win. Our goaltending has been solid and has bailed us out in a lot of games.”
Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (12-6-1), who had won six straight at home. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.
“We came out hot, it didn’t go [in] and both goalies were really good,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “They got in on two of their chances, we did not, and that is the game. … It was a tight game.”
Coyle gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Danton Heinen at center ice, powered his way into the offensive zone and roofed a backhand from the edge of the left face-off circle.
Ullmark stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first. The Panthers had the first eight of the game.
“The start of the game, obviously, was [all] Ullmark,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.
Lundell tied it at 10:33 of the second period when Nick Cousins’ low wrist shot from the point went off Lundell’s right skate and past Ullmark to make it 1-1.
Beecher put Boston back in front 2-1 at 11:14 on a backhand that slipped off his stick and was accidentally knocked in by Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on his diving attempt to keep it out.
Beecher, a rookie, has scored in consecutive games and has three goals this season. He had nine in 61 games for Providence of the American Hockey League in 2022-23.
“I don’t know what’s going on out there; it is kind of uncharted territory,” Beecher said. “It’s exciting. I am trying to help the team win as much as I can and if that means ending up on the score sheet, so be it.”
DeBrusk scored on his own rebound to make it 3-1 at 14:19, just 59 seconds after Ullmark robbed Kevin Stenlund with his left pad at the other end.
It was DeBrusk’s second goal this month and first in eight games.
“I just looked, the puck was there and no one was in front,” DeBrusk said. “I went to jam it in, and it was really nice to see that one go in. It was a good feeling and a good time for us to get that goal.”
The Bruins’ fathers joined them on the trip, so Louie DeBrusk got to see Jake surpass him in NHL games played (402). Louie played for the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Phoenix Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks from 1991-2003. He had 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) and 1,161 penalty minutes.
“That was pretty surreal,” Jake said. “I’ll never catch him in penalty minutes. That’s something we joke about.”
NOTES: Boston forward David Pastrnak had his point streak end at seven games (15 points; four goals, 11 assists). … It was Mongomery’s 100th game as Bruins coach (79-13-8); his 79 wins are the most by any NHL coach through their first 100 games with a franchise. … Boston defenseman Derek Forbort was plus-2 and blocked five shots in 18:01 of ice time. … Florida center Aleksander Barkov missed his second straight game with a knee injury but could play Friday against the Winnipeg Jets. … Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had a game-high seven shots on goal in 22:27. … Ekman-Larsson was minus-3 in 16:13.