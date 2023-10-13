Bedard, St. Louis to be reacquainted when Blackhawks visit Canadiens

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Connor Bedard will face a rival coach from his relatively distant past when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNE).

“I remember we played him in the semifinals of this big tournament for our age, and we’d just beat them and I asked for a picture, like right after, and I don’t think he was too happy,” the 18-year-old forward said Friday of Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and the Blackhawks will play in a home opener as the visitor for the third straight game. He had an assist in his NHL debut in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, then scored his first goal in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins the following night.

But the rookie might think twice before seeking out another keepsake from St. Louis this time around.

“Oh, he was a talented kid, 10-year-olds,” St. Louis said. “It’s a great tournament. My son was part of it, and I coached against Connor for many years, 10-, 11-, 12-(year-olds), every summer we’d face his team. He was very good then, so I’m not surprised. But time flies. Now he’s in the NHL and I’ve got more grays.”