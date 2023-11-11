Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres
Morning Skate for November 11 

Morning Skate for November 11 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 10

Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Weekes weekend watch november 10

Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on 'The Chirp' podcast
CHL Notebook St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky enjoys change of scenery

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky enjoying change of scenery
Vernon's 'perfect personality' got him to Hall of Fame

Vernon's confidence, athleticism belied size, earned him spot in Hall of Fame
Minnesota Wild Buffalo Sabres game recap November 10

Skinner, Peterka spark Sabres in win against Wild 

Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury

Forward ‘not great’ after collision against Kraken made him fall into boards

Artturi-Lehkonen

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Artturi Lehkonen is going to be out weeks for the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury. 

The 28-year-old forward was injured after a collision with Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak caused him to fall headfirst into the boards in the second period of a 4-3 loss at Ball Arena on Thursday.

"[He’s] not great. We're still gathering information, but he's going to miss weeks,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said following the morning skate Saturday. “Can't give you a timeline yet.”

The Avalanche (8-4-0) are tied with the Winnipeg Jets for second in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars. They host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT).

Lehkonen was alert, responsive, and had full movement after the incident Thursday but had been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“I don't think it's a penalty,” Bednar said of the play. “I just think it's the ice that they're sort of making contact in there, and just the way he goes in, loses his footing and goes in headfirst.”

Bednar said the injury isn’t to Lehkonen’s head.

Lehkonen is tied for fourth on the Avalanche with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 12 games and is averaging 18:30 of ice time per game. He has spent much of the season playing on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Lehkonen finished the 2022-23 season ranked third on the team with 21 goals and fifth with 51 points (30 assists) in 64 games.

Acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade on March 21, 2022, Lehkonen helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup that season when he had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games.

"He's does everything. He's good on the power play. He's good on the penalty kill. He's a very versatile player and trustworthy and never really makes mistakes. So it's going to be a big loss,” Rantanen said. “We got to find a way to get some wins without him, which is obviously not easy because he's a good player.”

When asked how he can replace Lehkonen in the lineup, Bednar said, “You don’t.”

Forward Andrew Cogliano is day to day and will also miss the game against the Blues with an upper-body injury.

“He's not going to go tonight either,” said Bednar. "Hopefully day to day.”

Cogliano has three assists in 11 games this season. He missed the first game of the season as he recovered from two fractured vertebrae in his neck sustained on a hit from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.