Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury

DENVER -- Artturi Lehkonen is going to be out weeks for the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury.

The 28-year-old forward was injured after a collision with Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak caused him to fall headfirst into the boards in the second period of a 4-3 loss at Ball Arena on Thursday.

"[He’s] not great. We're still gathering information, but he's going to miss weeks,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said following the morning skate Saturday. “Can't give you a timeline yet.”

The Avalanche (8-4-0) are tied with the Winnipeg Jets for second in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars. They host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT).

Lehkonen was alert, responsive, and had full movement after the incident Thursday but had been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“I don't think it's a penalty,” Bednar said of the play. “I just think it's the ice that they're sort of making contact in there, and just the way he goes in, loses his footing and goes in headfirst.”

Bednar said the injury isn’t to Lehkonen’s head.

Lehkonen is tied for fourth on the Avalanche with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 12 games and is averaging 18:30 of ice time per game. He has spent much of the season playing on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Lehkonen finished the 2022-23 season ranked third on the team with 21 goals and fifth with 51 points (30 assists) in 64 games.

Acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade on March 21, 2022, Lehkonen helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup that season when he had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games.

"He's does everything. He's good on the power play. He's good on the penalty kill. He's a very versatile player and trustworthy and never really makes mistakes. So it's going to be a big loss,” Rantanen said. “We got to find a way to get some wins without him, which is obviously not easy because he's a good player.”

When asked how he can replace Lehkonen in the lineup, Bednar said, “You don’t.”

Forward Andrew Cogliano is day to day and will also miss the game against the Blues with an upper-body injury.

“He's not going to go tonight either,” said Bednar. "Hopefully day to day.”

Cogliano has three assists in 11 games this season. He missed the first game of the season as he recovered from two fractured vertebrae in his neck sustained on a hit from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.