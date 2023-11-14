Zegras placed on injured reserve by Ducks with lower-body injury

Trevor Zegras was placed on injured reserve by the Anaheim Ducks, retroactive to Nov. 10.

The 22-year-old forward has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury. Earlier in the week, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said Zegras needed rest after playing through the injury.

Zegras, will miss at least the next two games for the Ducks, who play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) and at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. He will be eligible to return against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Zegras has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games this season.

With Zegras out, Alex Killorn has been playing on the top line with center Leo Carlsson and forward Troy Terry for Anaheim (8-6-0).