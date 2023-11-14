Latest News

Nashville Predators Tommy Novak injury status

Draisaitl fined for tripping Horvat

Islanders Bo Horvat ready for emotional return in Vancouver 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Global Series once in a lifetime for Red Wings fans

NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Coaches Room: Proper mindset needed at all times

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Global Series blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider Nov 14

Detroit returns to work, focuses on Global Series game against Ottawa

Colorado Avalanche Seattle Kraken game recap November 13

NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

Kris Knoblauch gets win in debut as Edmonton Oilers coach

New York Islanders Edmonton Oilers game recap November 13

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

Sitting Down with Mike Richter 

Zegras placed on injured reserve by Ducks with lower-body injury

Forward has missed past 2 games, could return Friday

Trevor Zegras ANA injury

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Trevor Zegras was placed on injured reserve by the Anaheim Ducks, retroactive to Nov. 10.

The 22-year-old forward has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury. Earlier in the week, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said Zegras needed rest after playing through the injury.

Zegras, will miss at least the next two games for the Ducks, who play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) and at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. He will be eligible to return against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Zegras has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games this season.

With Zegras out, Alex Killorn has been playing on the top line with center Leo Carlsson and forward Troy Terry for Anaheim (8-6-0).