Ducks at Kings

DUCKS (26-49-5) at KINGS (42-26-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Ben Meyers

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere -- Akil Thomas -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Anze Kopitar, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Dostal is expected to start after Gibson allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday. … Kopitar did not participate in the Kings morning skate Saturday and is not expected to play because of maintenance. ... Rittich is expected to start after Talbot started the past three games. ... The Kings assigned Carl Grundstrom to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday for conditioning; the forward has been out with a lower-body injury.

