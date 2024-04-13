Ducks at Kings

DUCKS (26-49-5) at KINGS (42-26-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome
Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Ben Meyers
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere -- Akil Thomas -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Anze Kopitar, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Dostal is expected to start after Gibson allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday. … Kopitar did not participate in the Kings morning skate Saturday and is not expected to play because of maintenance. ... Rittich is expected to start after Talbot started the past three games. ... The Kings assigned Carl Grundstrom to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday for conditioning; the forward has been out with a lower-body injury.