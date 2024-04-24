Shaver dies at 96, was radio voice for Minnesota North Stars

Al Shaver, a media honoree in the Hockey Hall of Fame and longtime radio voice of the Minnesota North Stars, has died at the age of 96.
Shaver was the 1993 recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in recognition of those in radio and television who made outstanding contributions to their profession and hockey as selected by the NHL Broadcasters' Association. He is also a member of the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame for his contributions with the North Stars from 1967 until the franchise relocated to Dallas in 1993. He went on to call men's hockey games at the University of Minnesota until retiring in 1996 after 48 years in broadcasting.
Shaver graduated from the Lorne Greene Academy of Radio and television arts in Toronto in 1948 and worked as a morning talk show host and baseball play-by-play announcer in Guelph, Ontario, Calgary and Medicine Hat, Alberta. He called the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League beginning in 1952 and handled five Gray Cup championship games for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.