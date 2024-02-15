2024 Hobey Baker Award leading contenders include Celebrini, Perreault

Rizzo, Devine, Gauthier, Blake also among favorites for top player in NCAA hockey

2024 Hobey Baker contenders Celebrini Perrault

© Getty Images

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The race for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in Men's Division I ice hockey, is wide open with the NCAA regular season hitting the home stretch.

Though there are a number of strong candidates, there is no clear-cut favorite.

The 10 Hobey Baker finalists will be announced next month, followed by the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists. The award winner will be announced at the RiverCentre Convention Center in Minneapolis on Friday, April 12, the day before the NCAA national championship game at Xcel Energy Center on April 13.

Each of the three finalists from 2023 is now in the NHL.

Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker as a Michigan freshman in 2023, was having a strong rookie season for the Columbus Blue Jackets before being sidelined by an injury on Jan. 28; the center has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season.

The other two finalists were forwards Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies, teammates at the University of Minnesota. Cooley has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 51 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Knies has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 49 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here are 12 contenders for the 2024 award, in alphabetical order:

Jackson Blake, F, North Dakota

The 20-year-old sophomore, selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft, leads North Dakota in scoring with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 28 games.

His father, Jason Blake, was a two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist at North Dakota, who went on to play 871 NHL games for the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks from 1998-2012.

Seamus Casey, D, Michigan

A standout skater and handler of the puck, the 20-year-old sophomore was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (No. 46) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

A key player for Michigan, Casey has 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 28 games.

Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University

The youngest player in college hockey at age 17, Celebrini is having an electric freshman season and could be the first player selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He's second in Hockey East and tied for third in the nation with 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 26 games; he's also second in the country with 1.62 points per game.

Celebrini has scored at least one goal in his past six games, including one in a 4-3 overtime loss to Northeastern in The Beanpot championship on Monday.

Macklin Celebrini Boston

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Jack Devine, F, Denver

The 20-year-old junior, selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (No. 221) of the 2022 draft, has 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 28 games.

Devine is tied for third in the country in goals and points; only Celebrini and Boston College center Cutter Gauthier have more goals (23 each).

Jack Devine Denver

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Cutter Gauthier, C, Boston College

A 20-year-old sophomore with a big shot, Gauthier was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, and was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Jan. 8.

Gauthier, a threat to score from anywhere in the offensive zone, has 39 points (23 goals, 16 assists) in 27 games and is tied with Celebrini for the national goal-scoring lead.

Cutter Gauthier Boston

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Collin Graf, F, Quinnipiac

An undrafted junior, the 21-year-old played a pivotal role in Quinnipiac’s national championship and was a Hobey Baker top 10 finalist a year ago.

Graf is ninth in the nation with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 24 games and ranks third in the nation with 1.58 points per game.

Luke Grainger, C, Western Michigan

An undrafted senior who plays on his team’s top line, the 24-year-old is sixth in the nation with 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 28 games.

He scored a goal in each of Western Michigan’s games against Omaha on Friday and Saturday.

Lane Hutson, D, Boston University

The 20-year-old sophomore, selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 draft, scored a goal in the Beanpot championship game and leads all NCAA defensemen with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 26 games.

Hutson was Hockey East Rookie of the Year and a Hobey Baker Top 10 finalist last season.

Rutger McGroarty, F, Michigan

There’s no category on the game sheet for the leadership the 19-year-old provides, but it’s one of his best qualities.

The sophomore, selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 draft, leads Michigan in scoring with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 23 games and was captain of the United States team that won the gold medal in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in January.

Gabe Perreault, F, Boston College

The 18-year-old freshman, selected by the New York Rangers with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has superb offensive instincts.

With a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win against Harvard in The Beanpot third-place game on Monday, Perreault took over the national scoring lead with 45 (13 goals, 22 assists) in 27 games, and his 1.67 points per game also lead the nation.

Gabe Perrault Boston

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Massimo Rizzo, F, Denver

The 22-year-old junior, selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (No. 216) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has been a consistent point producer since arriving at Denver.

He's second in the nation in scoring this season with 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) in 28 games and his 1.57 points per game are tied for fourth in the nation.

Massimo Rizzo Denver

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, Minnesota

The 19-year-old sophomore, chosen by the St. Louis Blues with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 draft, leads Minnesota in goals with 18 and is second on the team in scoring with 30 points (12 assists) in 30 games.

His father, Dave Snuggerud, also played at Minnesota prior to 265 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers from 1989-93.

Latest News

Hellebuyck makes 17 saves, Jets shut out Sharks

Parise chasing Stanley Cup for last time with Avalanche

10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Super 16: Trade assets for playoff contenders before Deadline

Tkachuk has 3 points, Panthers defeat Penguins

Hurricanes share their best pickup lines in honor of Valentine’s Day

Harley making most of extended chance with Stars

Couturier named 20th captain in Flyers history

List of NHL captains

Laviolette talks coaching Rangers in Stadium Series on '@TheRink' podcast

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Maple Leafs must step up with Rielly suspended 5 games, coach says

Capitals visit children with illnesses on Valentine’s Day

Stadium Series at MetLife will ‘showcase’ state of New Jersey, Brodeur says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 14

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

NHL Buzz: Foerster, Ristolainen questionable for Stadium Series for Flyers