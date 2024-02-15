2024 Hobey Baker Award leading contenders include Celebrini, Perreault

The race for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in Men's Division I ice hockey, is wide open with the NCAA regular season hitting the home stretch.

Though there are a number of strong candidates, there is no clear-cut favorite.

The 10 Hobey Baker finalists will be announced next month, followed by the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists. The award winner will be announced at the RiverCentre Convention Center in Minneapolis on Friday, April 12, the day before the NCAA national championship game at Xcel Energy Center on April 13.

Each of the three finalists from 2023 is now in the NHL.

Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker as a Michigan freshman in 2023, was having a strong rookie season for the Columbus Blue Jackets before being sidelined by an injury on Jan. 28; the center has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season.

The other two finalists were forwards Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies, teammates at the University of Minnesota. Cooley has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 51 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Knies has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 49 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here are 12 contenders for the 2024 award, in alphabetical order: