Tickets for Tampa: Inspired by family, Goncalves supports kids with cerebral palsy

What do six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Michael Jordan and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Gage Goncalves have in common?

Both are Lachlan Sandford’s favorite athletes all-time.

Sandford is a college wheelchair tennis player in Texas who hails from British Columbia, Canada. The college athlete lives with cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that can affect a person’s mobility, balance, vision, speech and other neurological aspects of day-to-day life.

He is also Goncalves’ cousin.

So, when it came time for Goncalves to pick his cause for Tampa Bay’s player ticket program, one that sees Bolts players donate tickets each season to area nonprofits to bring area families to Lightning games, his cousin inspired him to help area families affected by cerebral palsy.

“I’ve been around it my whole life. I see how hard he works every day and everything he does. It seems like he’s gonna have a setback, and he just powers through it,” Goncalves said of Sandford. “I know how much support he had growing up with his family and how big our family is and all the nurses that came over. But I also found out that not all kids have all the necessary requirements or needs to have a happy, healthy life and be able to do things that they dream of doing. So it’s nice that Tampa has this program. That’s what makes this organization the best, the little stuff like that to help give back to the community.”

Goncalves has watched his cousin go on to earn a scholarship and become a college wheelchair tennis player in Texas.

He shares that story with the kids he meets through the Lightning’s player ticket program.

“Just being able to see him not through the struggles, but just how hard he had to work every day. Whether it was walking or speech or how much time and loyalty it takes from your parents to be there and provide,” Goncalves said of what inspired him. "It's a great cause, and I love meeting the kids after the games and getting them to talk through it and tell them about my little cousin, Lachlan, too. They get pretty fired up when I tell them his story.”