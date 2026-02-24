Nuts & Bolts: Back from the Olympic Break

The Bolts are back and host Toronto as the NHL returns to action

260224-Nuts-Bolts-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, February 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV Coverage: TNT
Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7

Lines from February 5th's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Declan Carlile

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup
The Lightning return from the 2026 Olympic break with an Atlantic Division game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday...Tampa Bay is 47-56-13 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including 24-27-6 on home ice...Toronto won the first matchup between the teams this season by a 2-0 score on Dec. 8 despite goalie Jonas Johansson stopping 23 of 24 shots on goal. The season series ends on March 7 in Toronto...Steven Stamkos is the team’s career scoring leader against Toronto with 23-43—66 in 52 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 19-28—47 across 39 career games against the Maple Leafs...Victor Hedman is next with 8-28—36 in 52 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 15-12-3 career record versus Toronto along with a .915 save percentage, 2.70 goals against average and two shutouts...Johansson is 0-2-2 with an .895 save percentage as a Bolt against Toronto, while his career record against the Maple Leafs is 0-3-2 with an .880 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Raddysh Bald Eagle Tee
Pick up your Darren Raddysh Bald Eagle tee and plush eagle today!  Proceeds of retail sales for all Raddysh Bald Eagle merch will benefit Moffitt Cancer Center.  Available now in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, February 26 at Carolina Hurricanes
Saturday, February 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday, March 3 at Minnesota Wild

