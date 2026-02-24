Nuts & Bolts: Back from the Olympic Break

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, February 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: TNT

Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from February 5th's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Declan Carlile

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning return from the 2026 Olympic break with an Atlantic Division game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday...Tampa Bay is 47-56-13 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including 24-27-6 on home ice...Toronto won the first matchup between the teams this season by a 2-0 score on Dec. 8 despite goalie Jonas Johansson stopping 23 of 24 shots on goal. The season series ends on March 7 in Toronto...Steven Stamkos is the team’s career scoring leader against Toronto with 23-43—66 in 52 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 19-28—47 across 39 career games against the Maple Leafs...Victor Hedman is next with 8-28—36 in 52 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 15-12-3 career record versus Toronto along with a .915 save percentage, 2.70 goals against average and two shutouts...Johansson is 0-2-2 with an .895 save percentage as a Bolt against Toronto, while his career record against the Maple Leafs is 0-3-2 with an .880 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Raddysh Bald Eagle Tee

Pick up your Darren Raddysh Bald Eagle tee and plush eagle today! Proceeds of retail sales for all Raddysh Bald Eagle merch will benefit Moffitt Cancer Center. Available now in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, February 26 at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, February 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, March 3 at Minnesota Wild