Nuts & Bolts: Quick trip to Raleigh

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday:

When: Thursday, February 26 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take their lone visit to play the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center on Thursday...The game is the first matchup since a 6-4 Lightning win on Dec. 20 in Tampa that saw four Bolts score multiple points, including 2-0—2 from Jake Guentzel...Tampa Bay will close the season series on March 14 at home...The Lightning are 74-53-21 all-time against the Hurricanes, a record that includes a 29-31-15 pace on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Carolina with a line of 38-48—86 in 75 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts in scoring with 12-29—41 in 30 career games against Carolina...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in the first matchup this season between the teams for a win and is 16-6-3 with a .925 save percentage and two shutouts over his career versus the Hurricanes...Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .938 save percentage and one shutout as a Bolt against the Hurricanes, his lone career starts against the team.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, March 3 at Minnesota Wild

Thursday, March 5 at Winnipeg