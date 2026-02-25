Lightning aim to keep momentum going after Olympic break

Hit play. The NHL is back.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will resume the 2025-26 season at home on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Atlantic Division opponent Toronto, just three days removed from the men’s hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Fans attending Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday will hope to see the Lightning return to the style of play they boasted entering the break. Tampa Bay is 19-1-1 over its past 21 games and remains among the league leaders on offense and defense.

Their next test arrives on Wednesday after a few days of practice.

“I think the challenge, honestly, to me it's execution. I think that's always when you've had two weeks off, even in practice it's really hard to mimic game-like situations. There's always an extra level or more of a pace when it comes down to game time,” assistant coach Rob Zettler said. “We always talk about puck management, whether that's coming out of our end or making decisions at the blue line going into their end.

“And I think if we manage the puck properly, meaning if we don't have anything then get it in, make it hard on them, forecheck them, all of it, then we'll be in a good spot,” he continued. “If we try and get a little fancy, especially coming off two weeks off, then we're going to be in trouble against a team that can kind of quick-strike and go the other way. That's both Toronto and Carolina. So to me, it's all about puck management. That'll be the talk going into tomorrow.”

After playing against each other over the past two weeks in the jerseys of their home countries, Lightning teammates were eager to rejoin forces at practice on Tuesday.

“It’s always a fun challenge,” Lightning defenseman JJ Moser said of playing for Team Switzerland against his usual teammates. “Usually you're cheering for them, and then now you're trying to take away all the things that make them good.”

The defenseman, who ranks second in the NHL for plus-minus at plus-39, believes the team’s positive traits remain strong on the other side of the Olympic break.

"I don't think this team lets itself be out of the groove,” he said. “We’re doing things, we've built a culture that is built on consistency, and that's not going to change whether we had a break or not.”