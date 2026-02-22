Team USA, Guentzel win gold in overtime at 2026 Winter Olympics

For the first time since 1980, Team USA is golden in men’s hockey at the Winter Olympics.

Jack Hughes’ goal 1 minute, 41 seconds into overtime in Sunday’s gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics was the difference as Lightning forward Jake Guentzel and Team USA beat Team Canada 2-1 in overtime.

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy opened the scoring six minutes in with a highlight reel goal for Team USA, flipping the puck to himself to break between the Canadian defenseman before burying a backhand shot past the leg of Canada goalie Jordan Binnington.

Canada held the puck for much of the second period and finally tied the game with 1:44 left in the middle frame on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar’s shot from the right dot.

Canada outshot the Lightning 41 to 27 in the game, but Team USA held on to win the game with the help of 40 saves from goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Hughes scored on his shot from the left circle early in overtime after defenseman Zach Werenski won a puck battle in the right corner.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel played 17:37 and fired two shots on goal in the win. Brandon Hagel saw 10:13 of ice time with two shots on goal and helped set up Canada’s lone score.

Scoring Summary

First period

USA 1, CAN 0

6:00 Matt Boldy (2) - Auston Matthews, Quinn Hughes

Shots on goal: USA 8, CAN 8

Second period

USA 1, CAN 1

18:16 Cale Makar (2) - Devon Toews

Shots on goal: CAN 19, USA 8

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: CAN 14, USA 10

Overtime

1:41 Jack Hughes (4) - Zach Werenski

Total shots: CAN 41, USA 27

TBL Player Summary

Jake Guentzel (USA): 17:37 TOI, 2 SOG, 2 PIM.