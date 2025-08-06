The Lightning’s 5-Game Packs are the ultimate exercise in ticket bargain hunting 

Good news to the value-seeking Bolts fan. The Lightning have officially unveiled new 5-Game Packs for the upcoming season.

The packs are a carefully crafted exercise in ticket bargain hunting. And the concept is simple: four curated five-game plans to fit any schedule, with the flexibility to choose your seats. Each pack comes with different groupings of teams, different pricing and a variety of big matchups to feast on (similar to the Taco Bell Luxe Box). And all of them feature one of the best and most talented returning rosters in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But which is right for you? That’s where this comes in. Here we’ll discuss the dates, the stakes and the potential highlights, including the starting price for the lowest priced ticket of each pack. Consider it a hurried person’s guide to a handful of great Bolts games this season.

Starting price for lowest priced game: $36