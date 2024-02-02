The Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Awards

On the eve of All-Star Weekend, Chris Krenn and Thompson Brandes get together to hand out midseason trophies to the players and memorable moments of the 23-24 season. Some accolades will be real—awarded to the historic performances and milestones of note 50 games in. Others not so much—mainly here to celebrate the awesome, wacky and sometimes viral moments the season has had to offer. Cool? Cool. Let’s hand out some hardware.

The MVP Award

Nikita Kucherov

It doesn’t get much easier than this. There’s a reason Nikita Kucherov was the first overall selection in the NHL All-Star Draft. He’s the Lightning’s most valuable player and potentially the most valuable player in the NHL this season.

Through Tampa Bay’s first 50 games of the campaign, Kucherov has been involved in nearly half of the plays that end with the puck in the back of the net, factoring into an astonishing 48.9% of the team’s 174 goals.

Already up to 85 points on the year, the All-Star winger is on pace to record 140 points by the end of the season, which would break his franchise record 128-point year in 2018-19. It would also go down as the second-most points recorded in a single season by any NHL player this century, trailing only Connor McDavid’s 153 points from 2022-23.

Over the past several years, Lightning fans have had the pleasure of watching Kucherov put up point after point on a nightly basis. He can make elite defenders look lost on the ice. He puts nearly every pass right on the tape of his teammates. He sees the game in a way that only a handful of players in the league can.

And even though he’s looked a step ahead of everyone on the ice for years, could he possibly be getting better? Through his 49 games, Kucherov has been held off the scoresheet only 10 times. Meanwhile, he has recorded three or more points in 13 of those 49 games.

He’s shooting the puck a ton, ranking third in the NHL with 210 shots on goal as one of just five skaters with more than 200 shots so far this season. With that shot volume, Kucherov is already up to 32 goals on the year, the most he’s had in a single season since he scored 33 in 2019-20.