Recap: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Not even a 3-0 deficit was enough to keep the Tampa Bay Lightning down against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Tampa Bay utilized a three-goal second period to storm back and defeat the Hurricanes 6-4 at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay, now 19-13-3 this season, plays its final game before the holiday break on Tuesday at home against the St. Louis Blues.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring on a 2-on-1 chance 2:42 into the game and added a pair of power-play goals before the first period ended to lead 3-0.

Gage Goncalves and Brayden Point scored less than 90 seconds into the second period, and Jack Finley’s second goal this season tied the game late in the second period.

Andrei Svechnikov regained Carolina’s lead early in the third period, but Ryan McDonagh tied the game again for the Lightning on a breakaway chance before Jake Guentzel gave the home team a lead with a rebound goal.

An empty-net goal closed the night.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in the win, while Jake Guentzel scored two goals. Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Dominic James each had two assists, and McDonagh finished with his goal and one helper.

Scoring summary

First period

CAR 1, TBL 0

2:42 Eric Robinson (7) - Jordan Staal

Carolina scored early on a one-timer from the right corner after a Lightning turnover.

CAR 2, TBL 0

4:00 Jackson Blake (10) - Nikolaj Ehlers, Shayne Gostisbehere - PP

A net-front tip on a Hurricanes power play doubled the Hurricanes’ lead.

CAR 3, TBL 0

12:27 Bradly Nadeau (2) - Logan Stankoven - PP

A bouncing puck behind the Tampa Bay net wound up in front on a Carolina power play for an open shot to extend the visitors’ lead.

Shots on goal: CAR 10, TBL 6

Second period

CAR 3, TBL 1

00:30 Gage Goncalves (3) - Dominic James, Max Crozier

The Lightning entered the scoring when Gage Goncalves buried a pass atop the crease after linemate Dominic James drove the net from the right corner.

CAR 3, TBL 2

1:20 Brayden Point (6) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Nikita Kucherov

The Lightning drew within a goal of the Hurricanes with a shot pass by defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous that was redirected by Brayden Point at the net.

CAR 3, TBL 3

16:36 Jack Finley (2) - James, Yanni Gourde

Jack Finley tied the game by burying his own rebound on a breakaway chance.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, CAR 6

Third period

CAR 4, TBL 3

2:49 Andrei Svechnikov (8) - Mark Jankowski, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Carolina turned a Lightning turnover into a rush chance and a backhand goal to take the lead back early in the third period.

CAR 4, TBL 4

3:13 Ryan McDonagh (4) - Pontus Holmberg, D’Astous

The Lightning tied the game again on a breakaway goal, this one on a five-hole deke from defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

TBL 5, CAR 4

6:38 Jake Guentzel (16) - JJ Moser, Nick Paul

Tampa Bay took its first lead of the game with 14:22 remaining, this score coming as Jake Guentzel buried a rebound chance through the legpads of Kochetkov.

TBL 6, CAR 4

19:33 Guentzel (17) - McDonagh - EN

Guentzel's second goal of the night was into the empty net.

Total shots: TBL 29, CAR 22