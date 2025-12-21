Lightning re-assign forward Jakob Pelletier to AHL Syracuse

Pelletier has appeared in 24 games with Syracuse this season

251221-TBL-transaction
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in 24 games with Syracuse this season and is tied for the AHL scoring lead with 31 points. His 15 goals rank fourth among all AHL skaters while his two shorthanded tallies are tied for third and his six power-play goals are tied for fifth.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads all Crunch skaters for goals, points and shorthanded goals and is tied for the team lead for power-play goals. His plus-13 rating is good for second among all Syracuse skaters while his 16 assists rank third. Pelletier has played in 163 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 66 goals and 161 points with a plus-45 rating and 24 power-play tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Canada, Pelletier has skated in one game with Tampa Bay this season, logging 6:12 of time on ice in a 3-1 win on November 15 at Florida. He has played in 87 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-3 rating and three game-winners.

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

News Feed

Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

The Backcheck: Lightning overcome slow start for first home win of December

Recap: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Pelletier, Finley return to NHL after more offensive punch for AHL Syracuse

Lightning recall forwards Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Carolina in town on Saturday

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 2, Lightning 1

The Backcheck: Bolts score first but Kempe and the Kings leave with victory Thursday

Recap: Kings 2, Lightning 1

Lightning expect McDonagh, Vasilevskiy to play Thursday

Lightning re-assign defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

Tickets for Tampa: Bolts players donate nearly $200k in tickets to support area nonprofits, personal causes

15 essentials from the Lightning’s Stadium Series retail drop

The Backcheck: Panthers score shorthanded early to beat Lightning on Monday

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 5, Lightning 2

Recap: Panthers 5, Lightning 2

Lightning recall defenseman Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Battle of Florida returns to Tampa