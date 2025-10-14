The best sights & sounds from the first weekend of Lightning hockey

The Bolts got their first W, Curtis Douglas got his first game and more highlights from the Lightning's first three games

hedman walkup watermark
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

Welcome back to Sights & Sounds: the obscure thoughts and observations from everything Bolts Nation, both on and off the ice. The Lightning won their first game Monday in a matinee against Boston. And while the first three games came with plenty of up-and-down play, they provided some moments worth looking back on. Today we dive into the best of opening night, classic behind-the-scenes cinema and more.

The player arrivals are hitting a little different under the new CBA dress code

The NHL's new dress code in 2025 allows players to wear "contemporary fashion norms" in lieu of the traditional suit and tie for game arrivals. Which is why Victor Hedman is looking a little more Banana Republic than Tom Ford on the Bolts Blue Carpet up there. The new rule also allowed players like Nikita Kucherov to show up looking admittedly cool in a Yankees cap, which all things considered, was an interesting choice! Regardless of how people might feel about the league opening things up, it should allow players a little more self expression in the fashion department. We're setting the over/under at 2.5 months before we get the NHL version of Kyle Kuzma's pink sweater.

Gale-force winds couldn’t stop the Scripps game day desk

There were moments when Paul Kennedy looked like one of those weathercasters reporting live from a hurricane. When the only thing holding strong through flurries of broadcast papers was Pat Maroon’s Letty Dressing. But the new Scripps crew—captained by Kennedy, Maroon and Braydon Coburn—handled their first pregame show together like seasoned vets. The fans showed out, too, turning what could have been your typical pregame show into a genuine College GameDay-like atmosphere. Denis Phillips-level stuff out there from everybody involved.

saints of saturn inline

Saints of Saturn’s sound was real, as was their hair

Tampa band Saints of Saturn is known for bringing their vintage 70s-meets-90s sound to venues like Ybor City’s Crowbar. On Thursday in Thunder Alley, they played the works, covering classics from the likes of Led Zeppelin and Rod Stewart as well as a handful of originals, all with exceptional lettuce. The band is fresh off recording an EP with producer David Bendeth (Paramore, The Warning, Bring Me the Horizon) up at Peter Frampton’s Nashville studio and in New Jersey. Could be big things on the horizon for the Lightning's opening night guys.

sgt clough inline

Stick taps to 97-year-old Korean War Veteran Sgt. Don Clough

The Lightning were honored to be joined by another American hero for the national anthem Thursday night in Sgt. Don Clough, who fought in the Korean War as a U.S. Marine from 1948 to 1952. Clough received the purple heart for his bravery at the Battle of Inchon and enjoyed a long career in the justice system after his service.

Anytime I find myself in a situation in which someone of a much older generation is referring to my generation as a bunch of sissies, I think about people like Sgt. Don Clough, and remind myself that they are probably right. My late grandfather also fought in the Korean War, and he used to talk about taking a piece of mortar shrapnel to the head with the same disposition that I might talk about tweaking my ankle shooting hoops. Veterans are amazing. And the Lightning’s game presentation team does a fine job of consistently introducing us to their stories.

Welcome to the league Curtis Douglas, man of the people

It didn’t take long after puck drop for 25-year-old Curtis Douglas to get in on his first NHL action. And it came with the gloves on the ice. Ottawa forward Kurtis MacDermid wanted fisticuffs from the 6'9" forward, and Douglas had Jack Johnson and Tom O’Leary ready for him.

douglas first game inline

Douglas fired up the crowd on what was a memorable night for him and his family. On a similar note, it was good to see the Tkachuk family and Brandon Hagel catching up once again. Just two old pals exchanging some pleasantries before February’s family reunion in Milan.

“Hi, Jon Cooper.”

MicroLumen Honorary Captain, Quinn, and his family got the rare chance to hit the locker room ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Devils, which ended up being the Lightning's best moment of the night by far.

Quinn was born with Heterotaxy Syndrome and has courageously fought through multiple open-heart surgeries. It’s safe to say he lifted up Bolts Nation's—and anyone watching on social media for that matter—with three simple words.

The Gourde-Holmberg-Bjorkstrand line cruised in Tampa Bay’s first win

Pontus Holmberg delivered one of the most delicious passes of the young season in Monday's Columbus Day tilt with Boston, hitting Yanni Gourde with a drop pass that put Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo in the spin cycle. Later in the period, Holmberg cleaned up a Bjorkstrand shot on net for his first goal as a member of the Lightning. The line combined for four points on the night and was a major reason the Bolts were able to pull just far enough away in the second period for the win.

