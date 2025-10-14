The best sights & sounds from the first weekend of Lightning hockey

Welcome back to Sights & Sounds: the obscure thoughts and observations from everything Bolts Nation, both on and off the ice. The Lightning won their first game Monday in a matinee against Boston. And while the first three games came with plenty of up-and-down play, they provided some moments worth looking back on. Today we dive into the best of opening night, classic behind-the-scenes cinema and more.

The player arrivals are hitting a little different under the new CBA dress code

The NHL's new dress code in 2025 allows players to wear "contemporary fashion norms" in lieu of the traditional suit and tie for game arrivals. Which is why Victor Hedman is looking a little more Banana Republic than Tom Ford on the Bolts Blue Carpet up there. The new rule also allowed players like Nikita Kucherov to show up looking admittedly cool in a Yankees cap, which all things considered, was an interesting choice! Regardless of how people might feel about the league opening things up, it should allow players a little more self expression in the fashion department. We're setting the over/under at 2.5 months before we get the NHL version of Kyle Kuzma's pink sweater.

Gale-force winds couldn’t stop the Scripps game day desk

There were moments when Paul Kennedy looked like one of those weathercasters reporting live from a hurricane. When the only thing holding strong through flurries of broadcast papers was Pat Maroon’s Letty Dressing. But the new Scripps crew—captained by Kennedy, Maroon and Braydon Coburn—handled their first pregame show together like seasoned vets. The fans showed out, too, turning what could have been your typical pregame show into a genuine College GameDay-like atmosphere. Denis Phillips-level stuff out there from everybody involved.