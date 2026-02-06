The Backcheck: Lightning enter Olympic break with demolition of Florida Panthers

Fans at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday night might have been unsure of what to expect for the final rendition of the 2025-26 Battle of Florida.

With both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers dealing with multiple injuries and their seasons headed in two different directions, would there be any extra animosity?

In the last game before the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and nearly a full NHL roster of international representatives between the squads, would fans see messages sent ahead of the countries going head-to-head next week?

Check. Check.

And, most importantly, would the Lightning take care of business to remain the hottest team in hockey headed into the Olympic break?

Check that box, too. Tampa Bay won its latest emotional game behind 33 saves from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy as well as six goals from six Olympians in a 6-1 beatdown of the Panthers on Thursday, improving to 19-1-1 in the team’s last 21 games.

“It's been incredible. You can gain a lot of confidence off continuing to win and playing the right way, and I think that's what we've done,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said of the team’s recent stretch. “I think a lot of guys in this dressing room have stepped up from getting called up with lot of injuries, and we've still stayed the course and continued to play the same way. We’ve put ourselves in a really good spot.”

Vasilevskiy and Hagel were both central in Thursday’s box score from the opening minutes.

The home team scored two goals on seven shots against Florida goaltender Daniil Tarasov in the first 20 minutes to claim a lead despite being outshot 19-7.

Hagel jumpstarted the Bolts just over two minutes into the game, redirecting defenseman Victor Hedman’s shot from the point through Tarasov. The Lightning then doubled their lead with 5:52 left in the opening frame as Zemgus Girgensons whacked a loose puck through Tarasov’s pads in the slot.

Tampa Bay killed off nearly 90 seconds of a 5-on-3 Florida power play late in the period with help from Vasilevskiy to maintain their lead. The Lightning offense never slowed from there, and neither did the chaos.

“Huge killing off that 5-on-3, and Vasy came up with some big saves,” Hedman said. “It wasn't the cleanest first period, but we still had a 2-0 lead. We just kept building on it there going into the second and then in the third. That's what good teams do. Even if we’re not at our best, we still were able to put two past them, so just got to keep that rolling.”

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk put the Lightning on the power play to open the second period with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and Jake Guentzel extended the home team’s lead to 3-0 on a rebound chance 1:14 into the middle frame following Darren Raddysh’s shot from atop the power-play.