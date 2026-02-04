Lightning to wear Stadium Series jerseys for two more games in 2026

Stadium Series history has already been made, but the sweaters from the game are still in action.

Fans can catch the Lightning’s 2026 Stadium Series jerseys up close and personal two more times this season at Benchmark International Arena.

The Lightning will dawn their uniforms from the legendary game this Thursday night (Feb. 5) in their home tilt with the Florida Panthers. Single-game tickets are still available online. And the in-state, divisional rival matchup is set to be the Bolts’ last game before the Winter Olympics break.

The Bolts will also throw on the special edition unis for their Fan Appreciation Game against the New York Rangers on April 15. The game is the Lightning’s “Jerseys Off Our Backs” night, in which select fans can win an authentic Stadium Series jersey worn by a player in that night’s game.

After the break, the Bolts will return home to Tampa on February 25 for a home game against Toronto.